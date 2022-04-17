Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault on D’Olier Street, Dublin on Sunday morning.

A man aged in his 30s has been charged in connection with an assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning which has left another man fighting for his life.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital this evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30am and emergency services rushed to the scene on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.

The victim was found with a serious head injury and was treated at the scene before he was transported to St James’s Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said the man is understood to be in a critical condition.

This afternoon, gardaí charged a man in his 30s. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin tomorrow morning.

The garda spokesperson said: "The injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

"In a follow up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in Co Kildare by investigating gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street garda station."

Gardaí confirmed that a forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.