Man arrested at event marking centenary of burning of Custom House

A man is taken to Store Street garda station during an event marking the centenary of the burning of the Custom House. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at an event marking the centenary of the burning of Custom House this afternoon.

The event was attended by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, as well as junior ministers Peter Burke and Malcolm Noonan.

Several gardaí were patrolling the area and arrested a man dressed in period clothing at around 12.45pm.

It is understood he was holding a tin can and what appeared to be a fake gun, which was of concern to officers.

Gardaí arrested the man and he was taken to the nearby Store Street garda station.

He was not causing a disturbance and it is understood that he was “agreeable” with gardaí.

The man willingly gave a statement in the garda station and the imitation firearm was taken for analysis.

He has since been released.

“Gardaí attended an incident on the North Dock in Dublin earlier this afternoon, 25th May 2021 at approximately 12.45pm,” said a garda spokesperson.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Store Street garda station.

“He has since been released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations ongoing,” the spokesperson added.



