Man (33) tried to headbutt and threatened to kill gardaí

A father of one threatened to kill gardaí and tried to headbutt them when they investigated a report that he was being aggressive at a train station.

Jason Fulham (33) had to be pepper-sprayed before he could be arrested.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the accused had been “very badly behaved” and the incident had been very unpleasant for the gardaí and public.

She adjourned the case to a date next year.

Fulham, of Kilcronan Court, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, resisting arrest and failing to give his name and address at Parkgate Street on December 8 last year.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Heuston Station where it was alleged the accused had been acting in an aggressive manner.

When gardaí arrived he was located at Parkgate Street, where he made several threats to kill them and used a number of expletives, the court heard.

When he was asked to identify himself, they were “told in no uncertain terms where to go,” the court heard.

He violently resisted arrest and made several attempts to headbutt the gardaí while repeatedly threatening to kill them.

He had to be pepper sprayed and was arrested.

Fulham had previous convictions. He had an issue with alcohol and was in a “very difficult place” at the time of the incident, his barrister Vanessa Frawley said.

He had been under the influence, acted in a way he was ashamed of and did not remember the incident

He was now sober and was undertaking a programme that dealt with behavioural issues such as anger management.