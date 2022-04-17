Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault on D’Olier Street, Dublin on Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man (30s) in connection with a serious assault that left a male victim (20s) in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident that took place in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 17 April.

Shortly after 2.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a man in his mid 20s was seriously injured on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.

"The injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical," gardaí said.

"In a follow up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in County Kildare by investigating gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station."

Gardaí confirmed that a forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.