Mairead Ronan calls on Dublin schools to take charge of battery recycling and help LauraLynn

TV host Mairead Ronan with Cara and Elsie Jones at the launch of the WEEE Ireland competition in aid of LauraLynn. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

Schools across Dublin are being ‘charged’ with the task of raising funds for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice by becoming battery recycling champions.

The WEEE Ireland battery recycling competition returns this October and is open to all primary and secondary schools which collect at least 10 full 5kg battery boxes.

By simply collecting as many old batteries as possible, each school could be in with a chance to win a €2,000 sports equipment voucher.

TV host Mairead Ronan challenged schools to plug into the project at the competition launch in Leopardstown, Dublin.

“This helps raise funds for LauraLynn and all the wonderful children and families who rely on their services and support,” the Ireland’s Fittest Family host said.

“It's heart-warming to see school children getting involved in projects like this and helping other children while doing so. Best of luck to all the schools taking part.”

When the competition last ran, schools across the country collected almost 1 million batteries.

“We are delighted to be able to return with this really important programme and expect a great response from students, teachers and the wider community,” said Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland.

Expand Close Mairead Ronan with Leo Donovan of WEEE Ireland and Kerry McLaverty of LauraLynn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mairead Ronan with Leo Donovan of WEEE Ireland and Kerry McLaverty of LauraLynn

LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for children with life limiting conditions, hailed the benefits of the partnership, now in its 11th year.

“There’s something so special about children helping children and this campaign is all about that,” said CEO Kerry McLaverty.

“The funds we have received through this partnership have had such a positive impact on the children who avail of our specialist supports.

“We recently reached the €500,000 mark and we are so grateful to WEEE for this 11-year partnership,” she added.

The competition runs from October 1 to March 31 and all the details can be found at www.weeeireland.ie