The scene of the collision on the M50 on Thursday morning.

All lanes have reopened on the M50 northbound after junction 11, Tallaght, following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and motorists are advised the long delays are still expected.

Gardaí have confirmed that the collision involved a motorcycle and a van and no injuries have been reported.

"A road traffic collision [occurred] between a motorcycle and a van on the M50 at J11 Northbound, this afternoon, Thursday, 15th September,” a garda spokesperson said.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. All lanes are currently closed.”

However, there are still reports of long delays from as far back as junction 14, Sandyford.

It comes as there were further delays along the same section of the motorway this morning.

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound motorway between Junction 12 Firhouse and Junction 11 Tallaght.

Emergency services attended the scene that was blocking two northbound and one southbound lane.

The incident was cleared shortly before 10am.