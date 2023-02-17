Love Island’s Martin Akinola confronted by Shaq after Dubliner steals his girl

Martin Akinola, from Dublin, is now back in the main Love Island villa

Dubliner Martin Akinola is confronted by Shaq on tonight’s Love Island after the Dubliner stole the girl he was coupled up with in the Casa Amor villa.

Martin was brought back into the main villa by Tanya in last night’s episode of the Virgin Media show.

But her former partner, Shaq, who she previously confessed her love to, wasn’t impressed with her decision to jump ship. In tonight’s episode, Martin and Tanya discuss the events of the recoupling.

Martin said: “You mentioned that I’m a test or a bump in the road, what is that about?”

Tanya responded: “Me and him have a connection and this is the first time we’ve questioned what we have.

“Let me try and make you see it this way, if I didn't care about this, I had a choice and really I could have played it safe.”

As the conversation continues, Shaq interrupts them and asks: “Martin, can I chat to you please bro?”

Shaq tells Martin: “There’s no hard feelings between the two of us.”

Last year’s finalist from Dublin, Dami Hope, tweeted about his friend Martin last night.

“Tanya own that sh*t girl. It’s all about finding your real connection no matter the journey. My boy made it, let the f**king games begin,” he said.

“I feel for Shaq, but the game is the game.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.