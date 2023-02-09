‘Losing your loved ones in seconds is heartbreaking’, Dublin charity calls to help earthquake victims

A woman reacts next to a damaged building in Kirikhan, Turkey, following the deadly earthquake. Pic: Reuters

A Dublin charity group is calling on people to donate what they can to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria who lost everything “in seconds”.

The Muslim Sisters of Eire has launched an earthquake relief campaign following the recent tragedy, which has claimed over 17,000 lives.

Two earthquakes, just hours apart, sent shockwaves across Turkey and Syria on Monday. The magnitude on the Richter scale was 7.8 in Turkey and 7.5 in Syria.

The death toll has now climbed to more than 17,100, and the Muslim Sisters of Eire is hoping to provide some relief to the people there.

“You spend a whole lifetime building a house and your family, losing all of that in seconds is heartbreaking,” volunteer Aisha Ali said.

“I’m personally not able to look at the pictures or videos, because it’s just too much. I know people here in Ireland who’ve lost family in Turkey, it’s very sad.

“We’re very privileged to be able to help instead of getting help, so it’s time for everyone to put in their resources and think about the people in need.

“We can’t heal their hearts, but we can provide them with emergency supplies like food and shelter.

A man walks past damaged buildings after the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

“It’s a natural disaster, it could’ve been us. It’s time for all of us to get together and help in any way we can,” she added.

Anyone willing to help can visit the Muslim Centre of Ireland office in the Frankfort Centre in Dundrum each Wednesday between 9am and 12pm, and every Thursday and Friday between 9am and 5pm.

“We’ve a Turkey Earthquake Relief Campaign, we’re organising a collection of items to help people who have lost homes and are injured,” Aisha said.

“Things like blankets, tents, sleeping bags, non-perishable food, baby items like food and diapers, hygiene products and sanitary products for women.

“The drop off point is our office in Dundrum and people can ask for Claire or Lorraine. The earthquake hit in the early hours when everyone was sleeping.

“Thousands have died and people are still buried under the rubble,” she added.