Lord Mayor’s Christmas crib: recycled squirrels and LED reindeer but no live animals as festive attraction opens

Children sing during the opening of the Christmas festivities the Mansion House in Dublin. Picture: Damien Eagers

Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, with Tieran Nic an Gearr and Tadhg Ó Mhaolaigh, from Scoil an tSeachtar Laoch in Ballymun, pictured before the “Blessings on the Crib” outside the Mansion House in Dublin City. Picture: Damien Eagers

There are recycled squirrels and LED reindeer – but no live animals – as the Lord Mayor of Dublin launched the Christmas festivities at the Mansion House for this year

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy launched Christmas at the Mansion House as part of the Dublin Winter Lights Festival, after controversy following her decision to have no live animals in the traditional crib.

But the only animals at the iconic crib will be toy squirrels fashioned from recycled underfloor insulation, and LED reindeer prancing in the background.

The Green Party councillor was accused of being a Christmas grinch in some quarters after her decision to leave live animals out of the crib, which is normally organised in association with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

But the new format for the event received a divine seal of approval as during the opening ceremony on Friday, the new crib was blessed by Fr Enda Cunningham and Rev Canon Paul Arbuthnot and serenaded by children from the Little Angels Christmas Choir.

Lord Mayor Conroy said the Dublin City Council landmark will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring a "spectacle of illuminations” including a canopy of lights and illuminated arches leading into the Mansion House and Garden. For the first time the iconic Oak Room will also be included in the festivities.

Meanwhile, decorations, including the toy squirrels, nutcracker statues and other festive props were all made using tonnes of recycled waste by artists from ReCreate. The same props will be recycled into a springtime forest animal scene when Christmas is over.

From Saturday, a variety of community and school choirs from throughout Dublin as well as musicians and other performers will host daily performances at the venue in the lead-up to Christmas.

Other attractions include a Wishing Tree and Christmas trees grown in pots, and illuminated by solar batteries. The trees will be returned to the Wicklow Mountains to be re-planted for another year.

“At the beginning of my term as Lord Mayor of Dublin, I set out my hopes and vision for my year through the themes of youth, biodiversity and the circular economy,” Ms Conroy said at the launch. “I invite everyone to come into the city and experience all the city has to offer and to pop along to Dawson Street and see the crib, the spectacle of illuminations and experience the magical atmosphere we have created here in the Mansion House and Garden with their families.”

The removal of live animals, which Ms Conroy said was in keeping with her view that live animals are inappropriate in a busy city centre environment, led to a backlash from some Fine Gael councillors, who earlier this week announced they had secured an alternative location for a live crib at nearby St Stephen’s Green.

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan enlisted the help of party colleague, OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan, and from next Thursday, the Summer House in the park will feature two sheep, a goat and a donkey – depicting the nativity scene – launching it with a video on social media.

The Fine Gael Minister labelled her decision to ban the live animal crib as “bizarre”.

But Ms Conroy stuck to her guns.

“Since the 1990s there have been live animals in front of the Mansion House… the lord mayors of the past decided to stick to this format, I decided that it was time for a revamp and letting go of the live animals being involved and create a more attractive and hands-on experience,” she said.