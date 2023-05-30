Young filmmaker thanks Dublin’s Botanic Gardens for inspiring latest movie

Chloe Kelly in her film, Grá, screening as part of the Dublin SmartPhone Film Festival this weekend

A young filmmaker has thanked Dublin’s Botanic Gardens for inspiring the idea of her latest movie.

Chloe Kelly (23), from Dunshaughlin, studied English Literature and Drama at UCD. Since graduating, she has written, produced, directed and starred in two short films.

Grá, a short film, has been screened at film festivals since its release, including the Cinemagic Film Fest. It will be played at the Dublin SmartPhone Film Festival this Saturday.

“It’s a very personal film to me as it’s based on an experience of my own,” she said.

“Some of the spots are personal places to me, like the Botanic Gardens. It’s lovely, it’s a spot I went to with someone. There’s flowers everywhere, it’s very idyllic.

“It’s a very personal film, almost autobiographical. It’s a break-up story. It plays with the idea of memories in the midst of a break-up.

“It’s from the view of the main character’s past relationship, all the nice things but then you get little glimpses on how it actually was.

“It explores how you look back on a relationship once it’s over,” she added.

Grá will be played as part of the Dublin SmartPhone Film Festival this Saturday

Chloe, along with director and editor Brian Brennan, shot the film mostly outside with just a mobile phone.

Gráinne Blumenthal also starred in the film, meaning just three people were needed to make it.

“We wanted the film to be mostly outside,” Chloe said.

“Brian and I wandered around Dublin because that’s where he’s from and Dunshaughlin because that’s where I’m from. We went to places that would look nice on camera.

“It just proves you don’t need to be lugging around a big camera.”

For screening times and locations visit www.dublinsmartphonefilmfestival.com