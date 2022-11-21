Wrestling is a ‘fun, underground night out in Dublin’

Wrestling offers a “fun, underground night out in Dublin”, according to one woman trying to bring the sport to the masses.

Katey Harvey runs Fight Factory Pro Wrestling, a 15-year-old wrestling training school in the North Strand, with her partner.

She believes wrestling is “a whole other world” and “a lot of people don’t realise that it’s such a big scene in Ireland”.

The group is hosting a “bring your own beer” event next month with a number of famous names taking part.

“The pandemic killed a lot of cool venues in Dublin. There’s a venue crisis and it seems like the arts are disappearing,” Katey said.

“We started marketing monthly ‘Bring Your Own Beer’ wrestling shows as a different, alternative night out in Dublin.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone hard. If we can give you a night of entertainment for €20, it’s a really good trade-off.

“We get to put on these really cool shows with our wrestlers and try to boost the profile of wrestling in Dublin.”

Katey admits the pandemic was hard and they “almost had to shut down”, but struggled through. She now believes Irish wrestling is bigger than it’s ever been.

“When we opened back up, we decided to put on more regular wrestling shows because what was the point of training wrestlers if they don’t have shows to perform?,” she said.

Expand Close Fight Factory Pro Wrestling in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fight Factory Pro Wrestling in Dublin

World renowned performers such as WWE superstar Erick Red Beard and Nina Samuels will be at the Fight Factory on Friday, December 9.

“The athletes we have in Ireland put on good, or if not, better shows with an up close and personal atmosphere,” Katey said.

“I want the shows to feel like when you go to a gig by a band just before they break out, that’s the vibe we’re trying to create, that sort of fun, underground, night out in Dublin.

“We focus on characters and story lines, even if you don’t like wrestling, we can get you into them through the stories.

“There’s something for everyone. We’re trying to push entertainment,” she added.