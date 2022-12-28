Workman’s Club to host Women’s Christmas event in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

The Workman's Club becomes the Workmná's Club for the three days of Women's Christmas

The Workman’s Club is temporarily changing to the Workmná’s Club to celebrate Women’s Christmas.

The jam-packed three-day festival, in aid of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, will showcase some of Ireland’s most exciting female talent.

From January 6 to 8, household names and upcoming artists will be taking to the stage, the likes of Bobbi Arlo, Jackie Beverly, Katie Phelan, Lauren Ann, Reevah, Jena Keating, Lowli, Saoirse Moncrieff and many more to be announced.

Women’s Christmas also continues into the early hours, as The Girls Room (Dublin’s first women-only nightclub) and Nocturnal Animals will be in the club for two late-night events.

The Girl’s Room is a Dublin based nightclub event for women and non-binary people inspired by the experience of the girls’ bathroom on a night out.

It aims to replicate this experience and unite women from all backgrounds for a night of collective empowerment and enjoyment.

“Whether we are sharing secrets, exchanging compliments, or hyping each other up - the girl’s room is a place of connection and solidarity,” organisers said.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre responded to the three-day event by adding: “Thank you so much for this amazing support for our work! A fantastic way to bring in the New Year and celebrate #NollaignamBan.”

All ticket proceeds in aid of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. Day tickets cost €10, while weekend tickets are €25. You can find them here. Extra donations are very welcome.

Tickets for ‘The Girls Room’ event on Friday, January 6 are sold separately. You can get them here.