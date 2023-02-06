Why we should celebrate Brendan Behan the writer and not Behan the drinker

Had he survived the ravages of alcoholism, Brendan Behan would have turned 100 on February 9. Dermot Bolger asks whether we missed out on many more works of genius?

Amid the atrocities that traumatised the nation as it endured the Civil War a century ago, one poignant image stands out.

A young mother outside Kilmainham Jail holds a newborn infant aloft to let his father – a Republican prisoner inside – catch a glimpse of his first-born son through his cell window.

That infant was Brendan Behan, born on February 9, 1923. You won’t find a birth cert in that name, because – while his family always called him Brendan – he was officially christened Francis. This was after his father, a house painter known as Stephen, but christened Stephen Francis Behan.

Brendan Behan’s birth cert is further confused because the address given for his parents is one where they never lived. Presumably to avoid giving Stephen’s address as Kilmainham Jail, they used the address of his mother’s brother, Peadar Kearney.

A popular songwriter who wrote our national anthem, Kearney was a 1916 veteran who took the opposite side to his imprisoned brother-in-law in the Civil War. Another uncle, PJ Bourke, was manager of the Queen’s Theatre. So while Behan grew up in a working class family in the Dublin tenements, he also grew up steeped in culture and politics.

He hadn’t a long dalliance with formal education. But, culturally, he had a father who read him the classics, from Dickens to Balzac and, politically, at only sixteen got himself arrested in Liverpool for a foolhardy attempt to plant bombs.

There is one certain fact on his birth cert. If Behan had survived alcoholism, diabetes and the ravages of living his final years like a rabbit caught in the headlights of fame – then, on February 9 this year, he would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

Sadly, he never even got to celebrate his 42nd. He died in 1964, burnt out as a writer. Dubliners gave him a huge funeral, flocking to Glasnevin to bury someone they felt was truly one of their own.

Now, on February 9, musicians, writers and family members will pack Liberty Hall to celebrate his centenary. He remains held in such affection that the event sold out on the first day tickets went on sale. But people will be celebrating two different versions of the same man.

Firstly, the outrageous street character about whom everyone has a mythical story. But hidden behind this drunken persona, gleefully shocking audiences in television interviews that earned him notoriety, there was another Brendan Behan. The serious writer whose legacy lives in his great autobiographical novel and stage plays.

He should be celebrated more for these works than for comic tales involving drink told by pub bores. There is nothing comic about the illnesses – diabetes and alcoholism – that caused his death. If Behan possessed an element of genius, it was in spite of, and not because of, spending his final years acting out the role of “a broth of a boy”.

His autobiographical novel, Borstal Boy, describes his journey from unthinking hatred (dispatched to bomb Liverpool at the tender age of sixteen) to learning to think for himself during three years in a Suffolk borstal. It contained such home truths that the Irish Censorship Board banned his book, on Armistice Day, 1958.

Few people fought more courageously against Ireland’s intellectual torpor and stifling censorship than Alan Simpson and Carolyn Swift. In 1954, their tiny experimental Pike Theatre staged Behan’s first play, The Quare Fellow, after the Abbey and Gate had rejected it.

It lit the spark for Behan’s most famous play, The Hostage, to bring international acclaim four years later. The Hostage and Borstal Boy should have proved the launch-pad for a wondrous career.

But, tragically, he soon became better known for his drinking; for being the ultimate dangerous television guest; for sound-bites and riotous scenes as he found himself an international celebrity.

He became the George Best of writing: swept up by fame and with no predecessor to learn from. Possibly, Behan would have never written anything to equal The Hostage if he lived to a hundred. Inspiration is fickle.

The discipline of writing might have saved him. But in 1960 he discovered the tape recorder. His final books were rambling mishmashes dictated into a Dictaphone.

Fame brought wealth and spongers in a world where he became more a raconteur than a writer. We will never know what he might have produced because he fell victim to society’s love for the myth of drunken geniuses.

It’s a dangerous myth and one that – as a young working class writer – I briefly felt expected to live up to. Thankfully, I copped on before doing myself too much damage, though it took me to dangerous places. Thankfully also, many alcoholic writers I know learned enough from Behan’s self-destruction to overcome their illness.

On February 9 we should celebrate his centenary, but also look behind the drunken stories. Back to the wit and self-awareness of his great memoir. Back to the young self-taught craftsman who wrote superbly in Irish and English.

Let’s read what he wrote before fame sent him crashing on rocks, leaving him no chance of surviving to celebrate his 100th birthday with us.