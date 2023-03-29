What’s on in Dublin this week — The Big Lebowski, Ye Vagabonds, Connie Fisher, Macklemore and more

Jeff Bridges, aka 'The Dude', hangs out with Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi) in The Big Lebowski

Award-winning theatre, classic cinema and the return of a hip-hop superstar. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

The Big Lebowski, 25th Anniversary, Light House Cinema

It’s a quarter of a century since Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman went bowling with the Coen brothers. Try explaining the plot to this convoluted stoner crime comedy to newcomers. Tricky, isn’t it? These 25th anniversary screenings, then, are probably for the die-hard Dude disciples among us. Tenner bets someone shows up in an oversized cardigan and / or classic bowling shirt…

Friday, March 31 (9pm), Saturday, April 1 (9pm) & Sunday, April 2 (3pm). For more, visit www.lighthousecinema.ie

Ye Vagabonds, Vicar Street

Diarmuid and Brían MacGloinn of Ye Vagabonds

Diarmuid and Brían MacGloinn of Ye Vagabonds

Carlow siblings Brían and Diarmuid MacGloinn collected the RTÉ Radio One Folk Award prize for Best Album last year. The winning record, Nine Waves, was assembled in the Dublin Mountains at Hellfire Studios, and features a talented ensemble of special guest performers, including Kate Ellis, Caimin Gilmore, Anna Mieke, Rachael Lavelle and Kojaque. Believe the hype: this is heavenly, homegrown folk at its finest.

Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1. Time: 8.30pm. Tickets: €33. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

When an ordinary man returns to his hometown for a funeral, the last thing he expects to find is a forgotten childhood memory involving a girl named Lettie and a freaky farmyard pond. Could it be that the stories are true, and this mysterious pond is really a magical ocean? Adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood, and based on the 2013 best-seller by Neil Gaiman, this tale of friendship and fantasy picked up rave reviews following its London debut. Charlie Brooks stars.

Until Saturday, April 1. Time: 7.30pm (Thursday & Saturday matinee, 2.30pm). Tickets from €18.50. For more, visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

East Asia Film Festival, IFI

Now in its seventh year, this festival continues to provide a platform for both established and emerging storytellers. This year’s guest of honour is acclaimed Japanese filmmaker, Kōji Fukada, whose 2022 Golden Lion-nominated drama, Love Life, receives its Irish premiere on Thursday. The opening night screening will be followed by a Q&A hosted by film critic, Tara Brady. Also on the bill is Davy Chou’s promising feature, Return to Seoul, and a special showing of Ang Lee’s 1994 comedy classic, Eat Drink Man Woman.

Thursday, March 30 – Sunday, April 2. For a full list of screenings visit https://ifi.ie/

Macklemore, 3Arena

Hip-hop superstar Macklemore plays the 3Arena

Hip-hop superstar Macklemore plays the 3Arena

The Seattle hip-hop giant returns. It seems like only yesterday that Benjamin Haggerty, aka, Macklemore, and his superstar producer partner, Ryan Lewis, released their global chart-topping smash, Thrift Shop. A decade on, and the Grammy Award-winning rapper is currently enjoying a successful solo run. A third album, Ben, arrived earlier in the month, and Mack will be keen to flaunt its wares. Oh, and let’s not forget the chap is of Irish heritage so prepare yourself for the inevitable Olé chant…

Monday, April 3 & Tuesday, April 4. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €45. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/

Corinne Fisher, Whelan’s

It’s only right that New York-based comic, writer and game-changing podcast maker Corinne Fisher headline a Dublin stage. After all, her famous ‘GUYS WE F****D’ podcast partner, Krystyna Hutchinson, was here just last year for a solo gig at the Sugar Club. Fisher follows suit with a stand-up show that’s bound to include anecdotes, observations and more than a few revelations from the duo’s internationally renowned series. Maybe next time they can perform a show here together…

Monday, April 3. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €23. For more, visit www.whelanslive.com