What’s on in Dublin this week — Sam Smith, Doireann Garrihy, Beekeeper of Aleppo, Ghosts and more

Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci on the set of Raging Bull, based on the book by Jake LeMotta, and directed by Martin Scorsese.

Chart pop royalty, theatrical classics and an evening with one of Ireland’s favourite broadcasters. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Sam Smith, 3Arena

Britain’s premier pop icon is having quite the year. First, their new album, Gloria, topped the UK and Irish charts. Then, their unstoppable global smash, Unholy (featuring Kim Petras), won a Grammy. A phenomenal start, and it can only get better as Smith embarks on the opening leg of their 2023 world tour. The Dublin dates are among the first, so we’re not yet sure what to expect – but with that voice, and those hits (Money on my Mind, Writing’s on the Wall, Stay with Me), it should be spectacular.

Friday April 14 & Saturday April 15. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €59.50. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Doireann Garrihy Presents - The Laughs of Your Life Live, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

It seems like all our favourite podcasts are on tour right now, so it makes sense for 2fm broadcaster and Dancing with the Stars co-presenter Doireann Garrihy to join the fold with a live airing of her hit show. It’s been the plan since day one, says Garrihy, who’ll be interviewing influential guests about the importance of a good laugh, and the things that make them chuckle. A simple concept, but an effective one. Expect live music – and keep an eye on socials for details of guests.

Wednesday April 12 & Thursday April 13. Time: 8pm. Tickets from €46.50. For more, visit https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/.

.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Gaiety Theatre

Christy Lefteri’s international bestseller gets the stage treatment. Adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler, The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells of a Syrian beekeeper named Nuri, and his artist wife Afra, whose lives are destroyed by war. Presented by the Nottingham Playhouse, this delicate, compassionate depiction of the Syrian refugee experience combines raw human drama with an exemplary set design. Alfred Clay, Roxy Faridany, Joseph Long and Aram Mardourian co-star. Miranda Cromwell directs.

Until Saturday April 15. Time: 7.30pm (Wed / Sat matinee, 2.30pm). Tickets from €21.50. For more, visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/.

Alfred Clay and Roxy Faridany in The Beekeeper of Aleppo. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Raging Bull (4K Restoration), Light House Cinema / IFI

Is Raging Bull the greatest boxing movie of all time? There is only one correct answer to that question. Martin Scorsese’s game-changing sports drama stars a never-better Robert De Niro as real-life middleweight champion, Jake ‘The Bronx Bull’ LaMotta, whose vicious temper ruined everything for everyone around him. Indeed, Raging Bull was Marty and Bobby’s fourth collaboration - their eleventh, Killers of the Flower Moon, is due in October. Experience this freshly restored, 4K digital display the way Scorsese intended: on the big screen. Friday April 14 – Sunday April 16. For screening times, visit https://www.lighthousecinema.ie/ and https://ifi.ie/.

The Price, Gate Theatre

Boiling grudges and sizzling grievances come to light in Arthur Miller’s tremendous family drama about a couple of estranged New York siblings who reconvene to settle their late father’s estate. One, a policeman, gave up a college education to care for dad – the other became a successful surgeon after walking out on the family. No prizes for guessing how this reunion goes. Sean Campion, Simon Delaney, Abigail McGibbon and Nicholas Woodeson co-star. Conleth Hill directs.

Thursday April 13 – Saturday June 3. Time: 7:30pm, Monday – Saturday (Sat matinee, 2pm). Tickets from €15. For more, visit https://www.gatetheatre.ie/.

Ghosts, Abbey Theatre

The inimitable Mark O’Rowe (Howie the Rookie, Our Few and Evil Days) delivers a new version of the Henrik Ibsen classic. The always reliable Cathy Belton is Helena Alving, a widow whose life takes an unexpected turn after her son, Oswald (Calam Lynch), returns home from a lengthy stint abroad. A happy homecoming? Not quite. Indeed, Ibsen’s unsettling “moral thriller” dabbles in some extraordinarily dark themes and ideas – and it will be interesting to see what O’Rowe does with them. Simone Collins, Declan Conlon and Lorcan Cranitch co-star.

Saturday April 15 – Saturday May 13. Times: Mon – Sat 7.30pm (Sat matinee, 2pm). Tickets: €13 – €45. For more, visit https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/.