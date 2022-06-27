Westlife superfan Brianna gets a birthday treat as band perform at her Dublin home

Nicky Byrne and Westlife perform in a marquee in Brianna's garden in Donabate

Westlife superfan Brianna O’Connell welcomes the band to her home in Donabate, Co Dublin. Pic: Leon Farrell / Photocall

A Westlife superfan was treated to a private birthday performance by the chart-topping group at her north Dublin home over the weekend.

Brianna O’Connell, from Donabate, was doorstepped by all four band members – Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan – and presented with flowers before being serenaded with a rendition of Happy Birthday.

She was belatedly celebrating her 21st after Covid-19 forced the postponement of her original party.

After posing for photos with the Flying Without Wings singers, she joined family and friends in a marquee in her back garden where they were treated to an exclusive performance of some of Westlife’s biggest hits.

Brianna, a lifelong fan of the group, was gifted the private concert by her aunt, who won first prize in a competition during the RTÉ Does Comic Relief telethon in June 2020.

Westlife had offered to perform an exclusive show for one lucky winner to help raise funds for the Community Foundation of Ireland.

Westlife, who play the Aviva Stadium on July 8 and 9, said they couldn’t have asked for a better warm up for their Dublin concerts.

“Happy (belated) birthday, Brianna – after such a long wait, we can’t wait to celebrate together tonight,” they said on their website.