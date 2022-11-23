‘Welcome Home’ to a mulled Guinness and Santa-hat selfies on your pint this Christmas

The Guinness 'Welcome Home' experience will run until January 6

The Guinness storehouse has officially launched its Christmas ‘Welcome Home’ experience – including mulled Guinness and festive photos printed on your pint.

Visitors heading to the storehouse at St James’s Gate can toast Christmas with themed ‘STOUTies’ – a pint topped off with your own Santa-hat selfie – and mulled Guinness cocktails.

This year’s Christmas programme is in collaboration with award-winning Dublin visual artist Shane Griffin, known as GRIF, who curated a multi-media art installation over seven floors.

The art installation includes a 16-metre projection Christmas tree in the Atrium, a cinematic film inspired by the surge of a Guinness pint, and bespoke large scale prints created exclusively for the home of Guinness.

The artist, originally from Dublin 9, has previously worked with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Apple. He was named winner of PRINT magazine’s New Visual Artist award in 2015, and ADC Young Guns in 2012.

'STOUTies' printed on your pint of Guinness

'STOUTies' printed on your pint of Guinness

“Guinness and St James’s Gate are synonymous with Christmas at home in Dublin,” GRIF said.

“Being asked to collaborate with the Guinness Storehouse team to reimagine the big ‘Welcome Home’ has been a great honour.

“I drew inspiration from the surge and settle of Guinness, the iconic colour palette, and the rich gold tones of the Guinness harp, to craft an abstract visual journey.

“I’m excited to make it home to Dublin this Christmas to see family and friends, and see these pieces within the Storehouse itself,” he added.

The Guinness Storehouse restaurants on the 5th floor will be open during the Christmas season, as well as the famous Gravity Bar, where visitors can enjoy panoramic 360 degree views of Dublin.

The Guinness ‘Welcome Home’ experience will run from November 23 until January 6