‘We feel like dead fish’, says Gaze festival documentary filmmaker

Festival Director Greg Thorpe says 'we need more stories' like The Concept of Self and Homebird, showing at the Light House cinema

Ten years after moving to the city of his dreams, Pradeep Mahadeshwar likens his social identity in Dublin to a “dead fish”.

Shot over 365 days during lockdown, his documentary The Concept of Self is among a set of short films chosen for Queer Éire as part of the Gaze LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The film, showing at the Light house cinema on Friday, September 30, captures the isolation experienced by an openly gay immigrant.

“I left India because I was gay and vulnerable, but now I’m gay, vulnerable and brown,” says Pradeep, who is now an Irish citizen.

“I spoke to hundreds of gay men of colour for this project and the best way to describe it is that we feel like ‘dead fish’.

“No one wants to be near us or be seen with us because we don’t fall under the boxes that are conventionally attractive,” he said.

Queer Éire will introduce audiences to 10 such films which take a look at LGBTQ+ life as it’s rarely seen.

Also featured are films like Homebird, by Caleb J Roberts, which follows the story of a disconnected father trying to reach out to his estranged gay son.

Punch Line follows a transgender comedian as she struggles to deal with the aftermath of a transphobic attack.

“The Irish shorts programme is the strongest it’s ever been,” Festival Director Greg Thorpe said.

“As we become more accepted and integrated into a society, we need more stories like Homebird and The Concept of Self. The story doesn’t end after a person comes out and they help us see that.”

Following the screening, the filmmakers will sit down with the festival director to explore the impact of their cinema.

Pradeep worries there isn’t enough data or research about experiences like his.

“Since this is all so new, there is not enough information about how many of us are going through this. These are people who escaped their home countries fearing persecution,” he said.

“Now they live in shared accommodation, stacked on top of each other – but we are still afraid to come out to our roommates because it’s hard to imagine being accepted.”

In their 30th year, Greg is hopeful that the festival will represent what Dublin looks like for sexual minorities – warts and all.

“The festival has a legacy of setting the standards for LGBTQ+ life. My hope is to really honour that tradition,” he said.

