Walking tours and Lego hunt as part of Culture Date with Dublin 8 festival

Historian-in-Residence for Children, Dervilia Roche, will host an interactive workshop at Richmond Barracks on May 14

From medieval history and modern art to children’s Lego hunts and walking tours, a programme of more than 30 cultural events will take place across Dublin 8 this weekend.

The Culture Date with Dublin 8 Festival, running May 14 and 15, is a neighbourhood initiative aimed at celebrating the district’s rich cultural, historical and architectural heritage.

There will be a wide variety of free family-friendly events in some of the area’s most popular visitor attractions, including Dublinia, Kilmainham Gaol, Richmond Barracks, Christchurch Cathedral, Marsh’s Library and the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA).

The programme kicks off on Friday morning with a pre-festival walking tour exploring the impact of the Guinness brewery on Dublin 8, followed by a tea and coffee reception in the Gravity Bar.

Saturday highlights include a food and craft market at the Digital Hub, a free guided tour of the National War Memorial Gardens at Islandbridge and exhibitions at the IMMA.

Richmond Barracks will be the venue for the launch of two Dublin 8 creative writing projects and a flagship concert featuring the Guinness Choir will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The history of Goldenbridge Cemetery will be told through performances by actresses Mary Murray and Una Crawford O'Brien, along with spoken word artist Emmet Kirwan.

Sunday will see guided tours of St Mary’s Hospital and the new Biodiversity Centre in the Phoenix Park, as well as a stroll through some of the parks and green spaces of the Liberties.

Throughout the weekend, there will be free self-guided tours of St Patrick’s and Christchurch Cathedrals.

Highlights for children include a Lego hunt at Marsh’s Library (Saturday); guided tours of Kilmainham Gaol for those aged 8-12 (Saturday and Sunday); and an interactive workshop with Dervilia Roche, Dublin’s Historian-in-Residence, at Richmond Barracks (Saturday).

You can pick up a map of Dublin 8’s cultural attractions at participating venues.

Apart from the concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, all events are free but most must be booked in advance. More info on www.culturedatewithdublin8.ie