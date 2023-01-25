Vampires would ‘blend right into Dublin’, says director of horror Let The Wrong One In

Director Conor McMahon with Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy on the set of Let The Wrong One In

Vampire comedy Let The Wrong One In stars Eoin Duffy and Karl Rice

A vampire film set in the home of Dracula author Bram Stoker was “long overdue”, according to the director of a new horror-comedy.

Let The Wrong One In, out in theatres now, begins with a hen party gone awry leading to a raging vampire infestation in Dublin.

It also stars Anthony Head from Buffy the Vampire Slayer leading a posse of local vampire slaying experts largely composed of Dublin taxi drivers.

“I think vampires would blend right into Dublin,” said director Conor McMahon, who was inspired by films like Shaun of the Dead and Fright Night.

“My dad was a taxi driver for a while. I know that they would probably be the first to know if there were vampires in Dublin.

“Being the land of Bram Stoker, a horror film like this was long overdue. You’ll get at least 20pc of these jokes only if you’re from the city. I mean, think of a dodgy vampire with a strong Dublin accent.”

Bit by a vampire bride, Deco (Eoin Duffy) heads to his family home to seek help from his brother Matt (Karl Rice) and estranged mother.

Filmed primarily inside a house, a shed and an attic, McMahon keeps the audience on their toes with a stunning array of visual effects and the kind of gore reminiscent of old slasher films.

“I grew up in Dublin and realised I never got to write a film about my area or even the language I’m familiar with,” he said.

“I really wanted to make a film for me, and the hope was that if I kept it real, other people might enjoy it too.

“I’ve never had that before where I could use the observations of my city to tell a story. I ended up absorbing Dublin for this film.

“I’d be on the bus and hear a phrase and just apply that to vampires. Some of what happens in the background of the film are things I observed from my bedroom window.”

Beneath the gore and the laughs is a story of toxic friendships, families and addiction. The director has planted a nugget of truth from his own life in the way he has told the story.

“I have had friends in my life who only call when they need something. You end up complaining about these people but you end up inviting them in,” he said.

“Keep in mind, a vampire can only enter if you invite them in. It’s in their nature to bite. The minute I realised I was the one enabling it, I was free.

“Taking up the stake was symbolic of taking control of your destiny,” he said.

While staying true to the comedic telling of it, McMahon also touches on themes like drugs and addiction through the way he depicts the vampires.

“Dublin has these problems, I’ve seen them. All the vampires are selfish in some way. A drug addict would do anything to get their fix,” he said.

“There’s an element where it’s an easy parallel to draw but I wanted to keep it funny.”

Let The Wrong One In won Best Visual Effects at the 2021 Screamfest Horror Film Festival and was nominated for the Discovery Award at the 2022 Dublin International Film Festival.