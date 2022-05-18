Urban beekeeping initiative creating a buzz in Dublin 8

The Bee8 Urban Beekeeping initiative in the Liberties is hoping to expand

An inner city beekeeping project is creating a buzz around Dublin’s Liberties after announcing ambitious expansion plans.

The Bee8 Urban Beekeeping initiative, run by the Robert Emmet Community Development Project since 2014, is a socially and environmentally sustainable programme designed to create educational and employment opportunities in Dublin 8.

It aims to support the endangered native Irish honey bee, with hives equipped with sensors to monitor environmental performance.

The project currently employs two people, who manage 12 hives in the area and offer free beekeeping courses and educational resources to the local community and schools.

The beekeeping project is now inviting local businesses and organisations to help it expand its number of hives and create additional jobs.

The social enterprise said it plans to increase its staff to five and manage up to 25 hives citywide by the end of 2022.

Austin Campbell, executive director of Robert Emmet project, said the initiative offers an opportunity for organisations to meet their corporate and social responsibility targets.

“There are a variety of ways in which an individual or an organisation can take part and I believe that any involvement can be mutually beneficial for all parties, as well as the environment,” he said.

The project has worked with Tyndal National Institute and the Digital Hub to develop custom sensors to measure and report on a variety of environmental metrics across all hive sites.

“We also install cameras to provide a live feed of bee activity, which can be linked directly to host organisations’ digital platforms and provide a positive opportunity for them to clearly communicate their environmental, social and governance story,” he added.

As part of the programme, the beekeeping team install and manage wooden hives, each filled with native Irish honey bees and branded with the organisation’s logo. An eight-week beekeeping course is also included.

The Bee8 Urban Beekeeping Project is supported by Dublin City Council, Smart D8, the Digital Hub, the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme and the Dublin City Community Co-op.