Unique tour gets inside the minds of the people of Dún Laoghaire

The immersive tour, Of a Mind, takes you along the seafront to East Pier in Dún Laoghaire

A guided tour with a difference will take place in Dún Laoghaire next month as part of an innovative theatre project.

Created for Pavilion Theatre by award-winning company Listen and Breathe, the offsite production, titled Of a Mind, aims to give visitors a unique perspective of the area.

The tour will see groups of up to 50 people use their own headphones and smartphones to participate in an immersive 45-minute walk, from the People’s Park to the end of East Pier.

Described as “a soul-enriching journey along the seafront”, the event combines elements of mindfulness with urban ecology and social interaction.

The tour, guided by a live narrator, features recordings of local people talking about their memories of Dún Laoghaire and a soundtrack composed by Kevin McNamara.

Hugh Farrell, who founded Listen and Breathe with Tyler Kieffer, said they first came up with the concept while walking along the pier in Dún Laoghaire.

They recently returned from the United States after completing a successful run in Oklahoma, which received extremely positive reviews.

“Oklahoma was really forward-looking, with everyone thinking about the future,” Mr Farrell said.

“But in Dún Laoghaire, we found people were more interested in nostalgia and wanted to talk about their memories, so the tour is like a reflection of Dún Laoghaire’s past.”

He described the show as “blended reality” and “a giant meditation”.

“It feels like virtual reality without the goggles on,” he said. “We’re interested in what it feels like to be a private person, with private thoughts, in a public space – it’s part-disco, part-tour and part-mass.”

In A Mind will run for eight days, Thursdays to Sundays, between July 7 and 17. Tickets are €15 and can be booked through www.paviliontheatre.ie