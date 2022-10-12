‘Unbeatable vibe’ puts Stoneybatter in the world’s top 50 coolest neighbourhoods

Catherine Murray in the doorway of Mooz Italian Deli in Stoneybatter

Dublin's Stoneybatter has been named the 49th coolest neighbourhood in the world thanks to the area’s “unbeatable vibe”, according to Time Out.

The magazine, which polled 20,000 city-dwellers and local experts for their fifth annual list, hailed the northside neighbourhood as a “hip enclave awash with funky pubs, idyllic cafés and some of the best eats in Dublin”.

“Ask any Dubliner where they want to live in the city and there’s a good chance you’ll hear the word Stoneybatter,” Time Out added.

When talking to locals living in and around Manor Street, it is hard to find anyone who disagrees.

From grocers to hair stylists, baristas to pedestrians, the area historically known as Bóthar na gCloch gets a resounding thumbs up.

Catherine Murray works in a deli on the main street and wasn’t surprised about the latest accolade.

“I work here in Mooz Italian Deli. The shop used to be a hairdresser called Zoom and our owner turned the sign around,” she said.

“It’s a mixture of people. We don’t use wi-fi here which encourages talking and we have free books for people to read.

“I used to come in prior to working here and met all sorts of people in their 60s and 70s. Stoneybatter is a really quirky, friendly place,” she added.

Tom Ward, owner of The Green Grocer, described the area as “a cool place to live and shop”.

“It’s a really hip, bohemian neighbourhood. People love it here. They come in every day and shop local. It’s a great a community around here and a nice area.”

Time Out recommends Mulligans pub in Stoneybatter

Whatsapp Time Out recommends Mulligans pub in Stoneybatter

At the bus stop, long-time local resident Anne Brophy hailed the area’s community feel.

“Stoneybatter has a good spread of independent retailers rather than the big corporate ones. It’s just a nice place to live, I’ve been here over 30 years and seen all the changes. It still has the community feel, like a village,” she said.

Fellow Stoneybatter native Marianne agreed: “I’ve been living here 50 years. It’s the village atmosphere. That’s the main thing.

“You come to a street where you meet people you know. I’ve seen all the changes. It’s not like going to those big supermarkets,” she added.

TimeOut magazine recommended dropping into local favourites such as Mulligans, Slice Café or the Vietnom food truck. When Independent.ie popped in to Slice, the eatery was hopping with regulars.

“We do brunch throughout the day and evening events. All our ingredients are made here, cakes are freshly baked every morning,” café worker Murke said.

“High-quality produce goes into all our dishes. It’s very appealing because people want proper quality food. Our servers are really passionate about the place too.

“Stoneybatter is a real hotspot. I only moved here recently myself and I’ve noticed the community spirit. It’s very close-knit.

“It doesn’t have so much of a city vibe, a lot of young people move here after college to settle for a while. The festival is great with all the stalls and music,” she added.

The Vietnom food stall at The Glimmer Man pub in Stoneybatter

Whatsapp The Vietnom food stall at The Glimmer Man pub in Stoneybatter

Outside the café, local actor Stephen Mullan said he enjoys the “original characters” living in the area.

“One of my neighbours was 90 years of age. It’s great to have people like that around who have the history of the whole place,” he said.

“There is also a fresh vibe with people coming from all over the world to live here and all sorts of artists. It’s a great family place.

“The Stoneybatter festival is the best thing ever because we can all have a massive party in the street with kids and neighbours,” he added.

Robbie, who opened Project 29 gift shop with his wife Veronica a year ago, said they “think it’s fabulous here”.

“It’s so near the city centre, the Phoenix park, bike lanes, it has everything. Food and drink options, shops, museums near-by. It offers everything really, we just love it,” he said.

Joining Stoneybatter on this year’s list were areas like Ridgewood in New York (4th), Glasgow’s Shawlands (11th) and Sants in Barcelona (18th). Top of the pile was Colonial Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico.