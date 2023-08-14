Ukulele Hooley by the Sea festival returns to Dún Laoghaire

Minne and the Illywackers at the 2022 Ukulele Hooley. Pic: Dom O'Brien

The Ukulele Hooley by the Sea kicks off with an informal jam session in the Lighthouse Bar on Friday, August 25, from 8pm.

On Saturday, August 26, there’ll be workshops, busks and open mic events throughout the day.

This will be followed by a whole day of ukulele acts performing on the big stage in the People’s Park on the Sunday.

Organiser, Julia Fox, told Independent.ie: “There’s stalls, there’s ukuleles for sale, there’ll be lots of people jamming. There’ll be a mix of families, ukulele enthusiasts and international guests.

Nora Artola at the 2022 Ukulele Hooley. Pic: Dom O'Brien

“The first group began in Dún Laoghaire, that grew and grew. Now there’s loads everywhere around Dublin and beyond. There are masses of groups all over Ireland and they’re looking for a bit of craic.

“When Tony Boland started the festival in 2008, you couldn’t get a ukulele in Ireland and you couldn’t get anyone to teach you how to play it. It’s just changed massively in the past 10 years.

“As an instrument, it’s quite easy to learn the basics. It’s easy to learn a few chords, then maybe learn a song and sing along. For beginners, it’s a great introduction to music.

“A lot of kids, in schools, they’re learning the ukulele. It appeals to all ages; a lot of older people like to play it too.

“The main event is the Sunday in the People’s Park. It’s a free open-air concert from 11.30am until about 6pm. We’ll have ukulele players and groups from all over the world playing.”

For more information and to view the event programme, visit ukulelehooley.com