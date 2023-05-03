Tymon Park Market returns to Tallaght this Saturday

Tymon Park Food and Craft Market will open on Saturday, May 6

The Tymon Park Market returns to D24 for a second year of food, craft and family fun.

South Dublin County Council announced that the market is returning for the summer, after the great success of last year.

There’ll be plenty of street food, crafts, artisan produce and entertainment, providing all the ingredients for a fun-filled family day out.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, cllr Emma Murphy, said: “Last year the markets proved to be a fantastic social space for residents and visitors to the county.

“The markets showcase some wonderful craft, food and artisan products and highlight some of the amazing up-and-coming food producers supported by the Local Enterprise Office South Dublin.

“I encourage the local communities to come along to support and experience all these markets have to offer.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The market will operate every Saturday from 11am to 4pm and will be held for the first time this Saturday, May 6.

The market will be located in Tymon Park, Castletymon Road, Tallaght, next to the playground. It is set to develop a sense of community with local producers and crafts people.

“Outdoor markets offer a fantastic opportunity for our exciting new local food and craft producers to showcase their new products and benefit from the feedback of local consumers,” said Tom Rooney, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office South Dublin.

If you are a small business and want to be involved in the market, you can email dublinmarketsevents@gmail.com or message them on Facebook and Instagram.