Two time Eurovision winner Loreen announces Dublin show

Sweden's Loreen with the Eurovision trophy following her most recent win. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA — © Aaron Chown

Swedish singer Loreen, who recently won the Eurovision Song Contest for a second time, is coming to Dublin.

The first female to win Eurovision twice announced her headline show in Opium Room, Dublin, on November 7 this year.

Tickets from €22.90, including booking fees, go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 10am on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 9am.

The focal moment of Loreen’s career came with her first Eurovision entry, Euphoria, in 2012. The Eurodance sensation won 372 points from 40 out of 42 voting countries to triumph.

Euphoria charted at number three in the UK singles chart and remained in the top 20 of Irish and UK charts for weeks following the Eurovision.

Just a few weeks ago, the 39-year-old was crowned Eurovision champion for a second time with her power ballad, Tattoo.

Tattoo won Sweden its seventh Eurovision title with a whopping 583 points, matching Ireland’s own record Eurovision haul.

Until this month, the only person to have won Eurovision twice was Irish singer Johnny Logan, 36 years ago.