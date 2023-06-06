Two Dublin slow fashion outlets join forces to create sustainable denim clothing line

Agite Closet, who sells pre-loved clothing, and Dog’s Dinner Studio, who upcycles clothing to give it a second chance of life, have teamed up to make a one-of-a-kind clothing range.

Monica Martinez, from Agite Closet, told Independent.ie: “I met Dogs Dinner Studio at the flea markets in Dublin and I wanted to work with them at some point.

“After a while, I realised a lot of the pre-loved clothing was damaged, has holes and it’s not in a good condition to sell.

“I thought of calling Dogs Dinner Studio to do something together. She can make new items and designs from these fabrics.

“I had a lot of clothing I wasn’t selling because of the quality, and they decided to work with all of that.”

Dog’s Dinner Studio is taking used denim to create unique up-cycled pieces. They use all fabric possible from the old jeans, and now, the pieces are nearly ready to sell.

According to Monica, between 80 and 100 billion new clothing garments are produced globally every year, but only 1pc of clothes will get recycled into new garments.

The majority of the materials and fibres used to make clothing will end up in either incinerators or landfills, and only 20pc of discarded textiles are collected.

“We’re trying to use all of the clothes that can no longer be used. Fast fashion quality is really bad, it’s cheap, it won’t last,” she said.

“These items of ours will last because of the design. They’ll be more unique than something from a fast fashion shop too.

“It’s taken months to make all of these. We started after Christmas; we’re working the weekends for hours to design and create each piece.

“The clothing will launch online on June 12. There’ll be a mix of preloved and upcycled clothes available,” Monica added.

More information on where to find this denim range will be available in the coming days.