Twink calling Dublin ‘a kip’ is just insulting, says city tour guide

The Pen Corner on College Green is to close after almost 100 years of trading

Adele King, aka Twink, hit out at the number of coffee shops and multi-nationals in Dublin. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Panto queen Twink has been taken to task for making “insulting” comments about Dublin after she branded the city centre “a kip”.

The straight-talking entertainer lashed out at her native city when it emerged that one of Dublin’s most iconic shops, The Pen Corner on College Green, is to close at the end of May after almost 100 years in business.

Twink (71), whose real name is Adele King, said she prefers “the charming old worlde Dublin” she grew up in to “the plastic, fast-food, coffee shop, multi-national” it has turned into.

However, some fellow Dubliners have been quick to jump to the city’s defence.

Lindy Taylor, a tour guide in the Liberties, said she found Twink’s comments “insulting”.

“I would be happy to invite her on one of my tours to prove her wrong,” she said. “I would highlight Dublin’s rich cultural heritage and history, from Vikings and medieval cathedrals to museums, castles, distilleries and galleries.

“As a tour guide, I can assure her there is no shortage of fantastic attractions to visit in Dublin. I am a proud Dub and will always stick up for my city.”

Councillor Dermot Lacey (Lab) added: “I’m not sure what Twink has ever done for the city, but perhaps instead of her negativity, she could direct tourists to the wonderful Little Museum of Dublin, followed by a stroll through St Stephen’s Green.

“She could then send them down Grafton Street and Wicklow Street to the Secret Record Store or maybe the always-quirky George’s Street Arcade.

“From here, they could take a quick walk to Dublin Castle and have a coffee in the beautiful Chester Beatty Museum and café.”

Veteran stage performer Twink had said she “felt sorry” for international tourists arriving in Dublin, who find only “Oirish” giftshops and fast-food outlets.

She also took aim at Grafton Street, labelling it a “nasty, plasty boutique land”. “Who cares about tourists having anything with a bit of class remaining in Dublin to shop in?” she told The Sun newspaper.

Twink described the loss of The Pen Corner as “the saddest of closures” and paid tribute to its staff, claiming they were in “a different league to some of the ignoramuses” in other shops.

She also lamented the decline of traditional writing skills. “I’m so sick of texts taking over the timeless class art of writing,” she added.

PantiBar owner Rory O’Neill, who goes by the stage name Panti Bliss, refused to criticise Twink’s comments when contacted by Independent.ie.

“I'm gay and therefore would never take issue with anything Twink has to say,” he said. “I think she should win the Nobel Prize for Literature just for the phrase ‘nasty, plasty boutiques’.”