TV chef Maria Harte releases free cookbook for new mums

TV chef Maria Harte says she wanted “to do something for the mums” after her journey with postnatal depression and ADHD.

The chef on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show has launched a free eBook targeted at new and expecting parents filled with over 20 freezer-friendly recipes.

She hopes to help expecting parents by taking away the stress of cooking during the weeks and months after the baby arrives.

“I was just coming out of postnatal depression and I needed something just for me, where I could escape. Food makes me happy,” Maria said.

“I found out a few months ago that I have ADHD, usually people with ADHD can focus on one particular idea really well. For me, it’s food. I can cook, and it gives me that buzz.

“Depression and ADHD are closely linked, so this has been a form of therapy to me. It all started during the postnatal period, so I wanted to do something for mums to give them back whatever I could.”

Maria decided she wanted to create easy, nutritious meals for new parents who find it difficult to find the time to eat.

“I have wanted to do something with food for years, it brings me so much joy,” she said.

“When I had my second child, a relation told me to pick an idea around food during my maternity leave, just try it and do it because you’ll never have that break again.

“Being a parent is difficult, especially when it comes to juggling the demands of a newborn, cooking and looking after your wellbeing and that of your wider family.

“It is tough and no one can deny that. I have really easy recipes so they can nourish themselves after having a baby.

“It’s really difficult to eat with a child because you are breastfeeding, or they’re sitting on your knee drinking a bottle, or asleep in a sling. You’d always have a baby in your arms, and you’d be trying to eat with the other hand.

“It’s food you can prepare and freeze. They’re all something different. When I had kids, my baby brain was so bad, so I just made curries and pasta. I was so sick of them. Now, if I could go back, these are the dishes I’d love to cook.

“I have the foods you’d crave after having a baby, stuff that you can just freeze instead of going to the shop, like homemade scones, cookies, sweet things made in advance for when you don’t have the energy. Just pop them in the oven for a few minutes.

“This book will take some of the stress away with trusted recipes that freeze well and have the nutrients needed in those first few months.

“I truly believe food is more than just fuel. It is comfort for the tired and weary, it is the nourishment a body needs to recover.

“Preparing good food for yourself is an act of self-love and care, something we often forget to prioritise for ourselves during those busy first few months.”

The eBook, Bebe in Arms, Food in Hand, is available to download now.