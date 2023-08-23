Trad music fans can enjoy singing and dance sessions at Smithfield Fleadh

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, joins a selection of performers at the launch of the Smithfield Fleadh taking place this weekend

Traditional music fans can enjoy singing and dancing sessions at Smithfield Fleadh this weekend.

The free family-friendly event will take place at Smithfield Square for the second year running on August 26 and 27.

The two-day event runs from 12pm until 6pm both days. There’ll be five performance spaces on Smithfield Square for sessions, workshops and céilís.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Dáithí de Róiste, said: “I am thrilled that Dublin City Council Smithfield Fleadh is returning this year.

“Over the two days, you can expect to hear the very best of talent in the Irish traditional music scene, here in the capital city, and it’s free to attend.

“It’s a great opportunity for families and young people to experience a fleadh atmosphere. We also welcome more locals and tourists to come down to the Square too, this is for everybody to enjoy together.”

On Saturday, the Dublin Trio, led by Kevin Conneff of The Chieftains, will play a unique blend of songs and tunes from the nation’s capital and beyond on the main stage.

The Bonny Men will follow for a set of high-octane Irish dance tunes on pipes, fiddle, flute, bodhrán, bouzouki, keyboard, guitar and more.

On Sunday’s main stage, The Glackin Family, a Dublin musical family including Paddy, Kevin and Doireann Glackin, will provide a feast of songs and tunes. Doireann, a TG4 presenter as well as performer, will MC the weekend’s events.

There’s plenty more dancing with a set dancing session on Saturday, the sean-nós dancing session on Sunday afternoon, as well as a Street Céilí led by Jerry O’Reilly and Rosie Davis of The Brooks Academy.

The Cobblestone Tent will return with the musicians from the well-known pub bringing the atmosphere, energy and craic of a pub session on to the street.

This year’s programme includes two workshops as Gaeilge, in partnership with Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge.

A bodhrán workshop takes place through Irish on Saturday, which is suitable for beginner Irish speakers and beginner bodhrán players. A workshop in old Irish script takes place on Sunday.

The event will also include a dedicated space, An Puball Cúlstáitse, just behind the main stage, which will encompass the spirit of a fleadh where attending musicians can join in with the scheduled sessions.

DCC will also accommodate a mobile sensory unit for neurodiverse children, a new addition to Dublin City Council outdoor events, on the days.