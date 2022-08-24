Thousands of old photos give unique insight into Dublin Port’s history

Dockers arranging imported timber poles on the quayside at Ocean Pier in the 1950s

Imported tea being unloaded at Dublin Port in the 1950s. Pics: Dublin Port Archive

Dublin Port engineering staff, with chief engineer Joseph Mallagh (centre), in the 1920s. Pic: Dublin Port Archive

Thousands of old photographs, maps and drawings, documenting centuries of Dublin Port’s history, have been made available online.

The initiative will involve the eventual digitisation of up to 75,000 photographs – some dating back to Victorian times – from Dublin Port’s extensive archives.

The full archive covers the history of Dublin Port from 1707, providing unique insights into how the development of the docklands helped shape the city.

Port engineers first used photography around 1870 to document projects, such as the construction of the quays and bridges.

Images included in the online collection also offer a fascinating glimpse into the lives of generations of dockland workers.

The photos cover the evolution of Dublin Port, from Victorian and Edwardian times to the early days of the Free State and the pre-containerisation era of the 1950s.

Dublin Port’s vital role in facilitating thousands of passengers travelling to the Eucharistic Congress in 1932 also features in the collection.

In addition to photographs, the archive contains 30,000 engineering drawings, 600 historical registers and a name book of employees from 1906 to 1925.

Old maps of harbours under the control of Dublin Port, including Skerries, Balbriggan, Bullock and Sandycove, are also available online.

A commitment to preserve the heritage and culture of the docklands is included in Dublin Port’s Masterplan 2040.

The ultimate aim is to encourage increased public access to the archives without compromising delicate material.

Lar Joye, Dublin Port’s heritage director, said significant progress was made on the digitisation programme during the pandemic.

“This became our Covid project when we were working from home,” he said. “We were able to scan a huge amount of material during that time.

“At the moment, what’s available online is just a snapshot of the full Dublin Port archive, but we intend to add to the collection.

“I was blown away by the scale of the material. Some archives can be paper-heavy, but this one is very visual.”

Mr Joye described the process of managing such an extensive archive as labour-intensive and methodical.

“It’s like going into your grandparents’ attic and finding stories from your family’s history,” he said.

Dublin Port’s digital archive can be accessed on www.dublinportarchive.com