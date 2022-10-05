This’ll be the day for music, laughter and horror – what’s on in Dublin this week

Homegrown stand-up, American music royalty and the return of a ‘90s horror classic. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Dylan Moran, Vicar Street

After all these years, one of Ireland’s greatest comedy exports is still trying to figure out how everything works. He’s still grumpy, and might also have a thing or two to say about the pandemic. With his new show, optimistically titled We Got This, the incomparable Dylan Moran will once again share his frustrations with the trivialities of modern life. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €36. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/





Don McLean, 3Arena

The legendary singer songwriter is back in Ireland. First, he has an exhibition to launch (Don McLean – Starry, Starry Night, opens at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge this month). Next on the agenda is a fully-seated farewell gig in Dublin. On the 50th anniversary of his biggest hit, the ubiquitous American Pie, one of music’s most enduring figures is finally calling it a day. He also turned 77 this week, so remember to wish him a happy birthday.

Friday, October 7. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €34.50. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Therapy?, Olympia Theatre

Our favourite Northern Irish rockers were due to celebrate their 30th anniversary with fans in 2020. For reasons that hardly require an explanation, the gigs had to be postponed. Thankfully, Andy Cairns and his boys made it to the other side and are now plugged in, tuned up and ready to go. Plus, the extra time gave the band a chance to record their 16th album, Hard Cold Fire, set for release early next year. The Outcasts are on support duty.

Thursday, October 6. Doors: 7pm. Tickets from €37. For more info visit www.3olympia.ie/

Machine Gun Kelly, 3Arena

Pop punk saviour or rock n’ roll chancer? The jury is still out on that one. Whatever the case, Mr Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, brings his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ arena tour to the capital this weekend. The million-selling chart-topper owes much of his success to Blink-182 sticks man-turned-hotshot producer, Travis Barker. Will the world’s most famous drummer join MGK in Dublin? Doubtful. But Colson’s famous fiancée, actress Megan Fox, will probably be in attendance…

Sunday, October 9. Doors: 6pm. Tickets from €49.50. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Heaven, Draíocht

Offaly couple Mal (the always reliable Andrew Bennett) and Mairead (the brilliant Janet Moran) have a wedding to attend. Alas, they’re a little distracted, what with their own marriage having hit the rocks. Might a weekend of partying help? Probably not. Celebrated playwright Eugene O’Brien, in collaboration with Fishamble, presents the world premiere of this funny, heart-breaking two-hander as part of this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival. Jim Culleton directs.

Thursday, October 6 – Saturday, October 8. Time: 8pm (with 2.30pm matinee on Saturday). Tickets: €14 - €20. For more info visit https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Light House Cinema

It’s 30 years since Francis Ford Coppola’s barmy, bewildering horror divided audiences and critics. Some declared it a contemporary gothic masterpiece – others, a hollow, overcrowded dud. Most of us struggled with Keanu Reeves’ robotic turn as Jonathan Harker. Whatever the case, Coppola’s undeniably weird classic returns to the big screen this weekend. It’s always worth another watch, if only for Gary Oldman’s deranged, over-the-top turn as the eponymous blood sucker. Winona Ryder and Anthony Hopkins co-star.

Friday, October 7 – Monday, October 10. For a full list of screening times visit https://www.lighthousecinema.ie/