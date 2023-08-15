The Vamps, Mick Flannery and Franz Ferdinand: All you need to know about Wider Than Pictures at Collins Barracks

Mick Flannery will perform as part of Wider Than Pictures on August 26

Franz Ferdinand will close out the series of gigs on Sunday, August 27. Pic: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Wider Than Pictures series is taking place at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, from August 21-27

A series of “exceptional” shows are taking place at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin next week.

Well-known acts, including The Vamps, Franz Ferdinand, First Aid, YUNGBLUD, Future Islands and Mick Flannery, will perform at Wider Than Pictures from August 21 to 27.

A spokeswoman for event organisers Singular Artists said: “This is the second year running that Singular Artists has presented the Wider Than Pictures series at one of the country’s most historical and accessible outdoor venues, the National Museum of Ireland.

“The inaugural series saw the venue play host to Alt-J, Simply Red, Fleet Foxes, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra performing the music of Thin Lizzy, and more.

“The venue itself is one of Dublin’s oldest buildings and a top tourist destination. Pair that with some of the top-rated live acts in the world, and it’s clear to see how Ireland’s most exciting new summer event series perfectly embodies Singular Artists’ motto that music is bigger than words, and wider than pictures.”

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg, of First Aid Kit, who were nominated twice for the BRIT Awards, are bringing their harmonious mix of folk and contemplative pop to Collins Barracks on Monday, August 21.

On Wednesday, August 23, YUNGBLUD will bring his explosion of alternative rock, poetry and breakbeats to Dublin.

Thursday, August 24, will see Baltimore foursome Future Islands, fronted by captivating, frontman Sam T Herring, take to the stage.

The Vamps play a headline show at Collins Barracks on Friday, August 25

After two breath-taking headline performances at Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena last year, The Vamps are set to make a special one-time outdoor appearance on Friday, August 25.

Multi-platinum selling Cork artist Mick Flannery, often cited as one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters, will take to the stage on Saturday, August 26.

Franz Ferdinand, whose 2004 hit Take Me Out brought them global stardom and cemented their place in the indie rock hall of fame, will close out the week on Sunday, August 27.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the series of gigs:

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for First Aid Kit are sold out. Meanwhile, tickets for other gigs are still available. Prices start from €52.15.

Can children go to the concerts?

All events are over-18s, except for the Vamps and Yungblud, which are over-16s, but a guardian is needed. ID may be required.

How do I get to the venue?

From Abbey Street, you can get the Red Line Luas to the Museum Luas Stop which is a short walk from the venue.

You can also get the number 26 bus going towards Liffey Valley. You can get it from Westmoreland Street to Phoenix Park, Park Gate Street.

The 69 bus from Aston Quay, going towards Rathcoole, will also bring you to Phoenix Park, Park Gate Street, which is near the venue.

Will there be parking?

There is no parking on site for this event with adjacent roads closed. It’s urged that you travel by public transport where possible.

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg of First Aid Kit

How do I enter the venue?

Entry to each event is through Liffey Street west.

When will gates open?

Gates for all shows open at 6.30pm.

What should I have ready?

You should have your ID and your ticket ready before entering. You should also expect to be searched, all bags must be A4 size or smaller.

What time will gigs finish at?

The bars for all shows will close at 10pm, with concerts finishing no later than 10.30pm.

What items are prohibited?

The following items are banned from all concerts.

Fireworks, Chinese lanterns, flares and high-power torches

Alcohol or drugs

Animals (except guide dogs) are not allowed

Anything which could be considered an offensive weapon

Laser pens

Professional photographic equipment

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

High-vis clothing

Bicycles

Will the shows be accessible?

All shows are fully standing this year, however if you or a member of your group need seats or any accessibility assistant, you should contact organisers before the show to arrange access at hello@singularartists.ie.