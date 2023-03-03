The top 10 restaurants in Dublin, according to TripAdvisor ratings

Dublin has come a long way from traditional foods like coddle, although even that has made something of a comeback of late.

The city is now a destination for foodies, with a great selection of restaurants on its doorstep, serving international and homegrown dishes. Here are the current top ten ranked restaurants in Dublin, according to TripAdvisor.

31 Lennox, Portobello

This café/restaurant located in the heart of Portobello is a clear winner. The relaxed, family-friendly environment has an Italian-style menu with everything from rustic Polpette (Italian Meatballs) sandwiches and crispy chicken wings in marinara hot sauce, to thinly-sliced Tuscan pork loin served on homemade bread.

WILDE Restaurant, Harry Street

WILDE celebrates the best of Irish produce served in beautiful surroundings echoing 1930s vintage glamour. From steaks to seafood, everything is local at WILDE. Its covered garden terrace is unique in Dublin, offering views over the lively Grafton Street.

SOLE Seafood and Grill, South William Street

A mouthwatering meal at SOLE Seafood and Grill

A mouthwatering meal at SOLE Seafood and Grill

From shore to soil, SOLE claims to use the best seafood and meat, locally sourced where possible. The restaurant itself is in the soul of Dublin and has a warm chic interior which provides an atmosphere of urban sophistication. Expect fresh oysters from Dublin’s coastal waters, top-quality Irish beef carefully dry-aged in-house, delicately smoked salmon from Howth and the finest Irish lobsters.

Bloom Brasserie, Baggot Street

Owned by two Dublin brothers, Bloom Brasserie and Wine Bar is a modern, fresh, tastefully designed restaurant. Pól, at the helm in the kitchen with over 15 years of experience, believes in creating the finest dishes using locally sourced ingredients and preparing them simply. Páraic and his team will greet you on your arrival and his unique style of service will leave you with a strong desire to return.

Balfe’s, Balfe Street

Located where Grafton Street and the Creative Quarter meet, this vibrant bistro with a 20-seater outdoor terrace and an open kitchen serves beautifully prepared dishes such as seaweed-cured salmon gravadlax, roast Atlantic hake with quinoa and Asian greens, and rib-eye steaks cooked on a Josper grill. Balfe’s combines the energy of a trendy New York eatery – complete with subway tiles – and the relaxed elegance of a Parisian brasserie.

FIRE Steakhouse and Bar, Dawson Street

FIRE, at the Mansion House, rated highly on TripAdvisor

FIRE, at the Mansion House, rated highly on TripAdvisor

Located in the heart of Dublin, FIRE’s awards include best luxury steakhouse at the 2020 World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Their signature dishes include Wood Fired Jumbo Tiger Prawns, and the succulent Irish Hereford Prime Irish Steaks. Whether you’re dining in the main restaurant or looking to experience an intimate evening in a private dining room, you’ll enjoy the unique setting, perfect ambience, and live jazz music.

Ryleigh's, Mayson Hotel, North Wall Quay

Take the lift to the sixth floor of The Mayson and discover Ryleigh’s Rooftop Steakhouse, with an outdoor terrace. You can soak up the panoramic vista of the Dublin Mountains, the River Liffey, the city centre and even as far as Dún Laoghaire on a clear day. The open kitchen and grill adds a sense of theatre to the room too.

Mister S, Camden Street

Mister S is one of Dublin’s best casual restaurants and is inspired by live fire cooking and modern barbecue from around the world. They serve their food over a purpose-built charcoal and wood fired grill and use with artisan producers to get the best dry-aged steaks, day boat fish and vegetables often grown only a few miles from their door.

Lovinspoon, North Frederick Street

The perfect spot for lunch, brunch, or a hangover cure. According to reviews on TripAdvisor, this restaurant has friendly faces and fast service. Get your classic Irish fry-up or if that’s not your cup of tea, there’s plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available too.

Davy Byrne's, Duke Street

Dinner and a pint at Davy Byrne's

Dinner and a pint at Davy Byrne's

Located just off Grafton Street, Davy Byrne’s was made famous by James Joyce's iconic Ulysses. Known for their excellent pub-grub, with seafood a speciality, visitors can savour fresh and smoked salmon and crab dishes, or a hearty meal of oysters and Guinness.