The street photographer who captures ordinary Dubliners off guard

An Italian street photographer and illustrator who has captured the lives of ordinary Dubliners says he looks at the city and its people “through a different set of eyes”.

Mario Sughi moved to Ireland in the 1980s to pursue his PhD and has never gone back.

The artist has a way of catching people in their element – an immigrant discovering the city for the first time, people sunbathing near Dún Laoghaire pier, or just a group of friends crossing the street.

“I’ve been here for so long, that I’m familiar with the faces. I have one foot in and another out, it’s a privilege to observe people that way,” he said.

“I have a feeling that when I look at them, people don’t see me. I blend into the crowds of the city centre so nobody is pretending to be anything they are not.”

Mario Sughi's work captures ordinary Dubliners in their day-to-day lives

Mario Sughi's work captures ordinary Dubliners in their day-to-day lives

Earlier this year, Mario worked with writer Mia Gallagher to publish Dubliners, in English and Italian. The book captures the stories of the people in the city as they go about their lives.

“Mia and I worked well together because her stories also capture the things you might not notice about the city,” he said.

“Putting this work together was also an experience of learning about how life can be so different for each person, though we’re all surrounded by the same things.”

Mario says his style of photography is best described in a single word: Immediate.

Mario Sughi's photograph of sea swimmers near Dún Laoghaire

Mario Sughi's photograph of sea swimmers near Dún Laoghaire

“I don’t like to capture people or places in their ordinary state or how they want to be seen, I want to capture that one moment where they are caught off guard,” he said.

Mario is currently working on publishing his first short story which he describes as a collection of his reflections and dollops of fiction.

He illustrated the story himself, and it is expected to be on sale early next year.