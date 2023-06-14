The Coronas, Pet Shop Boys, West Side Story and more — what’s on in Dublin this week

Homegrown tunes, cinematic superheroes and a bona-fide musical classic. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Few Irish bands have weathered the storm quite as elegantly as The Coronas. Some 16 years after the release of their debut LP, Heroes or Ghosts, Danny O’Reilly and his boys continue to plough ahead and, though their numbers have diminished (the Terenure quartet became a trio in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Dave McPhillips), their songwriting continues to impress. Released last October, the band’s seventh studio offering, Time Stopped, marked their third consecutive number one on the Irish album charts, and picked up some of the best reviews of their career. Here to stay? We certainly hope so. Support comes from All Tvvins.

The Coronas, Fairview Park

Saturday June 17. Gates: 7pm. Tickets: €49.90. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Superman in Concert, National Concert Hall

The world would be a poorer place without Richard Donner’s game-changing Superman feature. Bringing it back to where it all began, the National Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Film Concerts Live!, presents Superman in Concert, a phenomenal big-screen experience that pairs Donner’s 1978 classic with a live orchestra performance of John Williams’s iconic score. You know the drill. Christopher Reeve is the original Man of Steel. Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman provide invaluable support as Lois Lane and Lex Luthor. Meanwhile, Williams’s triumphant superhero suite ranks among the finest in the history of cinema. Anthony Gabriele conducts the NSO.

Friday June 16 & Saturday June 17. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €24.50 - €49.50. For more, visit https://www.nch.ie/Online/default.asp.

Dalkey Book Festival

“Global names, local vibe”. You’ve got that right. As is tradition, the annual Dalkey Book Festival continues to attract the heaviest hitters in the business. Bono, The Edge, Ruby Wax, Tom Hanks and Brian Cox (the physicist, not the actor) are just some of the speakers on this year’s programme - and you won’t be surprised to hear several events are either selling fast or sold out. But there’s still time to grab tickets for some of the big ones. Standing up for literature (you can see what we did there), Deirdre O’Kane brings her ‘Demented’ show to the Seafront on Friday at 9pm. Elsewhere, Irish footballing legend Roddy Collins sits down with author Paul Howard at Cuala on Saturday at 4.15pm, and the great John Connolly chats with crime writer and music manager Paul Charles at the Vico on Sunday at 4.30pm.

For a full programme of events, visit https://www.dalkeybookfestival.org/.

Pet Shop Boys, 3Arena

Pop music doesn’t get any better than this. After 42 years, vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist extraordinaire Chris Lowe embark on their first ever greatest hits tour. With some 50 million record sales in the bag, they certainly deserve it. The ‘Dreamworld’ live extravaganza has picked up rave notices from UK press and features all 22 of the band’s European Top 10 hits, including It’s a Sin, West End Girls, Heart and the boys’ timeless, triumphant cover of Always on My Mind. A glorious catalogue - only a fool would miss this one.

Monday June 19. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €82.05. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Dreamgun Film Reads, Smock Alley Theatre

The Dreamgun lads are at it again. The acclaimed “comedy conglomerate” returns with their ever-expanding series of film parodies. The set-up is simple: the Dreamgun team (Stephen Colfer, Gavin Drea, James McDonnell) rewrites and remixes our favourite cinematic classics. They then call upon some funny friends, including Tony Cantwell, Hannah Mamalis and Erin McGathy, for an exuberant – and hilarious - live read-through, without any preparation or rehearsal. It sounds disastrous, but really, it’s a hell of a lot of fun. This week’s films are The Matrix (Thursday), Jurassic Park (Friday) and Titanic (Saturday). Best of luck with those…

Thursday June 15 – Saturday June 17. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €18 / €20 (three shows for €45). For more, visit https://smockalley.com/.

West Side Story, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

You’d be hard pressed to find a single person who hasn’t yet seen West Side Story. Does that make it any less impactful? Absolutely not. Steven Spielberg’s recent big-screen remake was a bit of a triumph and we’re quite looking forward to experiencing this warmly anticipated revival, directed by Broadway legend Lonny Price. The set-up remains untouched. A teenage gang rivalry spells trouble and tragedy for two star-crossed lovers on New York’s Upper West Side. Jerome Robbins’s choreography continues to astound - Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s mesmerising tunes are unbeatable. You’ll have ‘America’ stuck in your head all week.

Until Saturday June 24. Time: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees, Thurs, Sat & Sun). Tickets from €21.50. For more, visit https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/.