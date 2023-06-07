The 1975, Jonathan Van Ness, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and more — what’s on in Dublin this week

Nas (left) and Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan perform at Avicii Arena on June 2, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 27, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland.

Hip hop royalty, Britpop legends and an evening with Queer Eye’s chatterbox hair guru. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

The 1975, St Anne’s Park

It’s tricky to know what, exactly, we’re supposed to make of The 1975. Noel Gallagher hates them. Taylor Swift fans are currently up in arms about their beloved pop queen’s rumoured romance with the band’s lead singer - the extraordinarily divisive Matty Healy. Strange times, but perhaps we should let the music do the talking. After all, Britain’s busiest alternative rock quartet have yet to put a foot wrong in the tunes department - and their theatrical live shows continue to astound. Caroline Polachek provides support.

Wednesday June 7. Gates: 5pm. Tickets from €49.90. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Our favourite Queer Eye helper is en route. Looking at Jonathan Van Ness’s illustrious CV, we wonder when the Illinois native finds time to sleep. Primetime Emmy Award-nominated television host? Check. New York Times best-selling author? Check. Global podcast sensation? Check. Van Ness is also a hairstylist, comedian and an all-round fabulous human being. Armed with just a microphone and his wits, the internationally renowned chatterbox brings his warmly anticipated Fun & Slutty tour to Dublin for an evening of “queer joy and all the sides of JVN you haven’t seen.” Sounds delightful.

Saturday June 10. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets from €40.50. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, 3Arena

Apparently, there are more than 85 full-length releases in the Wu-Tang Clan album anthology. Obviously, we’re including solo records - but it’s an astonishing feat, and the acclaimed New York hip hop collective returns to the road to mark the 30th anniversary of its game-changing debut LP, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The N.Y. State of Mind Tour is a double header and features the incomparable Nasir Jones, aka Nas, whose 16th studio offering, King's Disease III, cracked the US top 10 last November. A phenomenal show awaits.

Friday June 9. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €49.50. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

The Rice Krispie Killer, Glass Mask Theatre

Sean Basil Crawford’s frantic two-hander comes with an unusual premise. Traumatised by the sudden death of their parents, two brothers - Finbar and Donnacha – barricade themselves indoors. How did mum and dad die? A “bad batch” of Rice Krispies, apparently (try not to make any cereal killer jokes).

How long do these scarred siblings remain hidden from the outside world? A terrifying 18 years. A surprise visitor prompts one of the boys to finally leave the house – but is the other one ready to join him? A surreal dark comedy, directed by Rex Ryan, starring Basil Crawford and Ross Gaynor.

Until Saturday June 24. Time: 7pm. Tickets: €18 - €22. For more, visit https://glassmasktheatre.com/.

Pulp, St Anne’s Park

They’re calling it an encore, and who can blame them? Jarvis Cocker and his troops have nothing left to prove. Indeed, Britpop’s finest haven’t released a new album in 22 years, and the only reason they’re getting back together is because they want to play the hits again - and we want to hear them. A wave of sadness falls over these eagerly awaited reunion shows, the first without bassist Steve Mackey who died in March. Mackey’s bandmates will almost certainly do him proud. Support comes from The Orielles and Richard Hawley.

Friday June 9. Gates: 5pm. Tickets from €49.90. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

YourCuzMarcus, The Sound House

There isn’t another singer songwriter in the city who sounds like Marcus Haugh, aka, YourCuzMarcus. Dublin’s most promising alternative pop chief turned heads back in 2020 with the release of his debut single, Obey, a twitchy, low-key banger about love, loss and everything in between. Following a two-year break, Marcus remerged earlier this year with a couple of new singles: the Richie Egan-assisted I Think I’m Scum, and Homecoming, a gorgeous ode to the city that raised him. The real deal, and then some. Keep an eye on this fella.

Friday June 9. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €14.90. For more, visit https://thesoundhouse.ie/.