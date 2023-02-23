The 1975 fans in Dublin can enjoy club night dedicated to Matty Healy

Matty Healy of The 1975, who will play two dates in Ireland this summer

The 1975 will play two Irish dates this summer, but fans of the band won’t have to wait that long to enjoy their hits in Dublin.

A one-time club night dedicated to the one and only Matty Healy and his band is taking place this April.

‘JUST THE 1975’ is a night-time event with four hours of non-stop hits from the iconic band, including all the oldies, the newbies, as well as all the big hits.

The club night will take place in The Sound House on Eden Quay, on Sunday, April 23, from 8pm until 12am.

The news comes as The 1975 announced two Irish dates, with tickets going on sale tomorrow, February 24, at 9am.

The band, who formed in Manchester in 2002, will play St Anne’s Park in Dublin on Wednesday, June 7, before heading to Cork on June 13 to play Musgrave Park.

The 1975 were crowned ‘Best Group’ at the BRIT Awards twice and won the Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at this year’s ceremony.

Their fifth album, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’, was their fifth consecutive no.1 album in the UK.

Their music has encompassed glossy pop, punk, garage rock, electro-funk, country and so much more.

The English rockers also featured Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi as surprise guests on their latest tour. So, who knows who will appear on stage with them in Dublin?