St Anne’s Park summer gigs – everything you need to know for Lionel Richie, The 1975, Pulp and more

Concert goers attending gigs in St Anne’s Park in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend have been issued with advice ahead of the upcoming shows.

The 240-acre public park and former home of the Guinness family is set to host an array of concerts over the weekend and into the summer.

On Sunday, June 4, Lionel Richie is set to perform, with guests The Human League and In Tua Nua.

Before then, the Lumineers will take to the stage on Friday, June 2, with guests Sigrid and Vance Joy. Soft Cell complete the weekend line-up with a performance on Saturday, June 3.

Fresh advice has been issued by Dublin City Council to concert goers to ensure a smooth flow of people, including no queuing, large backpacks or re-entry.

Concert goers are asked to respect the area by “not littering, not engaging in anti-social behaviour and by not parking illegally”.

The 1975 will perform at the park on Wednesday, June 7, with Pulp due to play on Friday, June 9.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the series of gigs:

Queues

No queuing will be allowed prior to gates opening, and concert goers are advised to allow sufficient time to travel to the event. People who turn up early will be turned away at restricted area points around the event site.

“Queuing in streets around the park will cause disruption to residents of the area and we appeal to patrons to heed this advice and respect the local community,” said Dublin City Council.

Gates open at 5pm, with the first acts due on stage an hour later.

Weather

St Anne’s Park is a standing-only venue and all gigs take place outdoors on the grass. People are advised to check the weather and dress accordingly.

Dublin is set for a scorcher this week with maximum temperatures up to 24 degrees expected. Winds will be light to moderate and the day will be dry with mostly clear skies.

Little change is expected over the Bank Holiday weekend with high pressure bringing largely dry and settled weather. There will be lots of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud. Afternoon highs will generally range from 18 to 24 degrees.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Entry points

There will be two routes of entry - the blue and green route. People may enter through whichever of these is most convenient. Both routes require about a 1.3km walk from park entrance to site.

The Green entrance will bring people in from Sybill Hill onto the main avenue, and the Blue entrance is from All Saints Road, via the Tennis Court entry. There is no entry or exit point on Mount Prospect Avenue.

Bags

People are advised not to bring backpacks or large handbags as there is no cloakroom or storage facilities on site. The stage venue is in the middle of the park. “Bags must not be left at entrances or surrounding areas. Any items left will be removed and disposed of accordingly,” said the council.

Jarvis Cocker and Pulp play St Anne's Park on June 9. Photo: Yui Mok

Prohibited items

There are a number of items which are not allowed in the venue such as umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks and flares. No professional cameras or cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras or audio recording deceives, including iPads or GoPros are allowed.

Transport

There is no public parking in St Anne’s Park as the car parks are not open to the public during events. People are encouraged to take public transport. Bus routes from Abbey St Lower include 6, H1, H3, or 130 and bring you within walking distance of the park. The Dart can be accessed at Harmonstown Dart station.

Accessible requirements

Those with accessibility requirements are advised to contact the promoter, MCD, in advance with any accessibility requests or queries. Accessible ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding parking and drop off options.

Tickets

Tickets remain available for Soft Cell (June 3), Lionel Richie (June 4) and The 1975 (June 7), with limited availability for Pulp (June 9). See www.ticketmaster.ie for more info.