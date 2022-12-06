Spice up your life – guess who’s coming to Dublin?

'Sporty Spice' Mel C will join the party at The George this Thursday

Spice Girl Mel C will be guest of honour at “the campest Christmas party in the capital” this Thursday.

The legendary ‘Sporty Spice’ will join Davina Devine, one of Ireland’s most famous drag queens, for her 20-Year Drag Jubilee in The George.

Mel C will sing some Spice Girl favourites to kick off a party packed with the finest ‘90s tunes, alongside games and prizes on the night.

Davina is a weekly headliner of numerous Dublin club nights for the past two decades and has welcomed special guests such as The Saturdays, Sugababes, Kelis and Samantha Mumba.

The Drag Queen has represented Ireland at World Gay Pride, Mardi Gras and performed at Electric Picnic and Longitude to name but a few.

Described as the life and soul of the party, Ms Devine will be matched for energy by Mel C, famed for her energetic performances as part of one of the world’s most famous pop groups.

Speaking on the Late Late show earlier this year, Mel C spoke about the possibility of a reunion.

“We do owe it to the people, I am doing everything in my power to make it happen,” she said.

Instead of waiting to see Sporty Spice in a big arena, fans will be able to meet the singer up close and personal in one of Dublin’s most famous party venues.