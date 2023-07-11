Songwriters for Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to work with musicians in Balbriggan

Songwriters at the retreat have worked with international stars such as Ariana Grande

Ambitious musicians are being given the chance to work with some of the top songwriters in the world.

Those who wrote hit music for the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will be in Balbriggan for the International Songwriting Retreat from July 24-30.

The Irish Institute of Music and Song is hosting this seven-day retreat held on their purpose-built music campus.

It will give songwriters the opportunity to work and learn from some of the best mentors in the business.

The retreat includes on-site accommodation in modern Japanese-style pods, with all meals from the onsite restaurant will be covered too.

There is also the cheaper non-resident package option available for those who don’t need to stay during the duration of the program.

There will also be access to private rehearsal spaces and VIP membership to six music industry talks in the evening which will be presented by well-known musicians and songwriters Paddy Casey and Duke Special.

The IMRO CEO, Victor Finn, said: “We are very excited about working with the Irish Institute of Music and Song and supporting their new initiative, the International Songwriting Retreat.

“A big part of our mission at IMRO is being committed to creators. Alongside that, it’s to educate, that’s why we sponsored two scholarship places on the retreat, giving songwriters the opportunity to learn, develop and ultimately grow.”

All retreat attendees will get to work with mentors who have written music for some of the world’s biggest record labels, including Universal, Warner and Sony.

Big names include Rob Wells from Canada, who has written songs for Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez; and Maria Christensen from Los Angeles, who has written music for Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

The Irish Institute of Music and Song in Balbriggan will host the songwriting retreat

Other mentors include, Shridhar Solanki from the UK, who has worked with Dua Lipa, Andrea Bocelli, Craig David and Carrie Underwood; and Irish woman Ruth-Anne Cunningham, now based in LA, who has written music for Britney Spears, The Corrs and One Direction.

Irish Institute of Music and Song CEO, Michael T Dawson, added: “We have been working on this retreat for a few years now and are very excited it is finally taking place in July.

“We are very proud to partner with IMRO who sponsored two songwriting scholarship places on the retreat.

“This opportunity is second to none as the calibre of mentors on the course is literally world class.”

The Irish Institute of Music and Song is a world-facing, not for profit, music organisation that provides unique music experiences and programmes to individuals, communities, and businesses worldwide. It is Ireland’s only purpose-built music education campus.

The campus consists of a music academy, accommodation, wellness retreats, café and restaurant.

Opening this summer is a new state-of-the art 400-seat concert hall, called The Lark, which will host live music, theatre, comedy and more.