Sneak peek of Bono and The Edge’s new Disney documentary sees Dublin come alive

Bono, the Edge and David Letterman on the upcoming documentary. Pic: Disney+

A new trailer has been released for the new Disney+ documentary featuring U2’s Bono and The Edge as they tour around Dublin.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, will be released on the streaming service on St Patrick’s Day and sees the city come alive.

The official trailer sees award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville capture the musicians’ return to their home turf alongside former US chat show host, David Letterman who visits the capital for the first time.

The Disney+ documentary is described as an “exploration” of the city and the trailer begins with the caption: “Go back to the place where the music began.”

According to Disney: “Dave accepted an invitation from the two U2 bandmates to join them in Dublin for his first-ever visit to Ireland.

“As well as an intimate concert at the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O’Connell Street, Dave embarks on his own exploration of the city.

“He visits the legendary Forty Foot swimming spot on a freezing cold morning and narrowly escapes having to perform at a sing-song at the legendary McDaid’s pub off Grafton Street.”

The footage also features artists such as Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Loah, Saint Sister and Dermot Kennedy, whose voice Bono describes as a “sonic boom”.

U2 are releasing Songs Of Surrender next month, an album of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from their extensive back catalogue with new versions of Pride (In The Name Of Love) and With Or Without You.

The band also recently announced a Las Vegas residency in celebration of their 1991 album Achtung Baby.