‘Single mothers still face discrimination today’, says actress in new ‘70s musical Sisters

Emma Stack, Aimee McAllister and Esther Brady rehearse a scene from Sisters, showing at the Mill Theatre, Dundrum. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

A new musical set against the backdrop of Catholicism and the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement, will remind audiences of the challenges single mothers faced in the 1970s.

Sisters follows the life of Bernadette Boland, a single mother who’s shunned from her community, and her sisters, newlywed Kathleen and shop worker and feminist, Noleen.

Set in Dublin in 1971, the musical will be staged for audiences from Saturday, September 24 until Saturday, October 8, at the Mill Theatre in Dundrum.

Emma Stack (36), from Wexford, who plays Bernadette, told Independent.ie: “Some of the statements in Sisters seem unreal, but then you realise they are actually based on things people said in public about women.

“Single mothers were stigmatised and judged even as recently as the 1970s. But the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement was growing and women were increasingly standing up.

“This show is a tribute to the bravery and resilience of these women,” she added.

Historic statements against women made by the likes of Archbishop John Charles McQuaid, ground this musical in dark social realism.

While women who bravely spoke out about discrimination at the time, are also referenced.

“It’s shocking to think women were treated this way and there was particular discrimination against single mothers,” Emma said.

“But my hope is that people leave the musical and research this history. I still don’t feel it’s easy for women to be single parents though, I still feel there’s discrimination today.

“We have come a long, long way, but more still needs to be done for equality.”

One of the central focuses of the musical is Gaj’s restaurant, a former Baggot Street premises, long since closed, which was once a breeding ground for Irish feminism.

Bernadette gets a job at the reimagined restaurant and from here, the protagonist’s weak position starts to transform.

Emma said she felt “deeply impacted” by the role of Bernadette and talked to a family member about a single mother within her own family, who has since died.

Those conversations, as well as research into the city during the ‘70s, helped prepare the actress, who’s also a primary school teacher.

“Women at that time were starting to rebel, but it must have been such a difficult time, particularly for single mothers,” Emma said.

“They were living in a society dominated by the church, where they were shunned. People weren’t always doing what was best for family members and they were guided by reputation.

“People were nervous to do the right thing and they were scared of judgment. Lots of really amazing women paved the way, supporting unmarried mothers.

“When families weren’t always offering support to women, they sometimes found communities of people to be their family.

“We have been discussing amazing women like Maura O’Dea and Nell McCafferty and how they helped change the landscape for Irish women.”

Maura O’Dea Richards set up One Family (formerly Cherish) in the ‘70s after becoming a single mother herself and witnessing discrimination. Journalist Nell McCafferty was also instrumental in the fight for equality.

“I feel hugely honoured and thrilled to be telling such an important story and to be involved with an incredible bunch of people. The cast are genuinely amazing,” Emma said.

Sisters is written and directed by Tracy Ryan and produced by Kate Canning, the artistic director of the Mill Theatre. Kaeylea B Van Keith is the composer and musical director.

Tickets, priced €22-25, are available online or via the Mill Theatre’s box office