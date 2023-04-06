Shrek Rave coming to Dublin from ‘far, far away’ for one night only

The popular Shrek Rave is coming to Dublin next month

A nightclub party with a difference is coming to Dublin next month – the Shrek Rave.

Dedicated to everyone’s favourite green ogre, his princess Fiona, and their noble steed Donkey, the event has been growing in popularity around the world.

Hitting Dublin on May 27, fans can expect all the tunes from the iconic movies, including I Need a Hero, All Star, and I’m a Believer.

The past year has seen an abundance of TikToks, Instagram posts and Tweets about the Shrek Rave in America, which sold out in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Now a European tour has been announced including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Madrid, Prague, Budapest, Krakow, Berlin, Stockholm, and Rome.

The event page said: “You’re invited to our swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits and party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre!

“Shrek DJ set, crazy Shrek performers, singalongs, Shrek visuals, Shrek giveaways and Shrek-themed drinks.

“Dress code: GREEN or your favourite Shrek character - best Shrek inspired outfit wins a prize.”

The over-18s event will not take place in a swamp, but instead will be held in Opium in Portobello on May 27. Tickets are from €15.

The ‘Day Rave’ will begin at 4pm and end at 10pm, with last entry at 6.30pm. It’s advised to get in early to catch all the performances and games.

Most importantly, the dress code is green or you’re welcome to go as your favourite Shrek character. The best Shrek inspired outfit will win a prize.