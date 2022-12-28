Seven things to do in Dublin on New Year’s Eve

If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, there are plenty of things to do in the capital on the last day of 2022. Whether you fancy a Westlife gig, a masquerade ball or a comedy gig, here’s where you can go to ring in the new year.

Masquerade Party at The Camden

Go for a mysterious look as you countdown the last hours of the year at the Camden. All tickets include a free Jameson drink and a masquerade mask, with a drinks reception until 10.30pm before dancing the night away. You can buy tickets here.

The Cobblestone

Expand Close Whistle, a lively band who play Americana style music / Facebook

If you’re up for some live music to welcome 2023, you could do a lot worse than the Cobblestone and some traditional Bluegrass tunes. The night will be opened by Niamh Keane and The Two Kings, before Whistle, a lively band who play Americana style music, close out the night to give the New Year a spectacular welcome. You can get more information here.

Can Can Wonderland

Grab your feather boa and enjoy a night of glitz and glamour at 37 Dawson Street as you step into the spectacular world of cabaret. Tickets are €30 and it includes entry, choice of punch, beer or a non-alcoholic drink on arrival. There’ll be canapes, and bubbles served at midnight. You can buy tickets here.

Craic Den

Expand Close Damian Clark and Eddie Mullarkey / Facebook

To celebrate the new year, Damian Clark and Eddie Mullarkey are bringing some of their favourite comedians on stage. They will also have several bottles of Buckfast up for grabs on the night. It’s a place where you can share your New Year resolutions and have a laugh at the same time. Get your tickets here.

Singles Ball

For anyone feeling a bit lonely on New Year’s Eve, you can head to Noosh Café Bar in Sandyford for a chance to meet new people and maybe even grab a New Year’s kiss. There’ll be a prosecco and canapés reception, with dancing and drinks ‘til late. The nearby Luas runs every 30 minutes until 3.15pm. Find out more here.

Midnight Moment

Families and friends of all ages can count down to the New Year together at the Midnight Moment Matinee, a very special earlier countdown event for the little ones. Entertainment for this North Wall Quay event will start at 4pm and will be headlined by Gavin James, Lyra and Brad Heidi, leading to the earlier countdown spectacle at 7pm. You can find out more here.

Westlife

Expand Close Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will ring in the New Year in Dublin / Facebook

Nicky, Mark, Shane and Kian will perform in the brand-new Festival Village on New Year’s Eve, with special guests Gavin James and Lyra. The band bring a spectacular end to one of their most successful years ever, with sold-out Irish, European and Asian stadium dates. Tickets for Westlife at the NYF Dublin Festival Village (priced €34.90) are on sale on Ticketmaster.