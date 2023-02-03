Seven romantic Dublin restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and for many it’s a day filled with flowers, chocolates, heart-shaped teddy bears, and to top it all off - a romantic dinner.

If you’re looking to treat your loved one on this special day in the capital, you’re spoiled for choice. From rooftop bars to private dining booths, we have you covered.

Coda Restaurant, The Gibson Hotel, Point Dock

It might have taken its name from Led Zeppelin’s final studio album, but this restaurant is legendary in its own right as the iconic venue for the filming of First Dates Ireland. Mateo Saina and his team might not always find the perfect match on the RTÉ show, but there’s no doubt love is in the air. Starters begin at just €8, mains from €19.50 and desserts are from €9.

La Peniche, Portobello

La Peniche restaurant on the Grand Canal in Portobello

La Peniche restaurant on the Grand Canal in Portobello

French is the language of love, so why not head for La Peniche, french for The Barge. This restaurant is a beautifully restored classic cargo barge on Dublin’s historic Grand Canal where you can take in the nature and sights from the deck. They offer delicious lunch and dinner options with set menus. A two-course dinner is €32.50 and it’s €38.50 for three courses.

The Blind Pig, Suffolk Street

Hidden behind a glass cabinet filled with fine China, this secret speakeasy bar is the ideal spot for an intimate cocktail (from €12) and an a la carte menu - just pull up the pig’s head to enter through the hidden door. This jazz age venue gives the perfect place for some one-on-one time with your significant other. Starters are from €6, mains from €16, and desserts begin at €7.

Aqua, Howth

Soak up the wonderful views at Aqua restaurant in Howth

Soak up the wonderful views at Aqua restaurant in Howth

Grab a window seat for some fantastic sea views and even more fantastic seafood. Afterwards you can enjoy a lovely stroll along the Pier and go seal-spotting. Just watch out for seagulls ruining your romantic evening. Starters begin at €11, main courses are from €22 and desserts are from €9.

Layla’s Restaurant, Ranelagh

This rooftop bar offers divine cocktails along with an Italian themed menu. For the chance to create the iconic Lady and the Tramp scene, or dive deep into a freshly made pizza (maybe avoid the garlic dip this time), while embracing the city lights at night, this Ranelagh restaurant is ideal. The set dinner menu is €49.50 for a three-course meal. If you don’t want to end the night too early, the glamorous Stella Cinema is located downstairs.

Pearl Brasserie, Merrion Street

Romance is on the menu at Pearl Brasserie

Romance is on the menu at Pearl Brasserie

Just across the road from government buildings, you can enjoy some scrumptious French cuisine in a secluded private dining booth with no distractions. Perfect for those on a bigger budget. Starter prices from €16 and main course meals start at €30.

Dakota, South William Street

If you don’t really know what kind of cuisine you want, head to Dakota for a selection of steaks, burgers, or wings. There’s plenty for barbeque, spicy and seafood lovers - so if you and your partner can’t agree on one place, this is the perfect venue. Starters begin at €5.95, mains from €13.95 and desserts from €5.50.