Seven of the best carvery dinners to enjoy in Dublin

Nothing beats heading into a pub or restaurant and getting yourself a carvery dinner, whether it’s during your lunch hour or with family at the weekend.

The smell of gravy, roasted vegetables, and perfectly carved meat – comfort food at its best. So here are seven of the best carvery dinners available in Dublin:

Sinnott's

Expand Close Sinnott's, off Grafton Street, runs a popular carvery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinnott's, off Grafton Street, runs a popular carvery

Just off Grafton Street, Sinnott’s offers a selection of roast meats along with other dishes like pie of the day, bangers and mash, chicken curry, beef curry, sweet and sour pork, lasagne, and fresh fish of the day. Dishes range from €13.95 to €15.95.

Fagan’s

Expand Close All the trimmings at Fagan's / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp All the trimmings at Fagan's

A favourite of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Fagan’s is a traditional pub offering a choice of four joints which it rotates daily between turkey, ham, corn beef, beef, pork and lamb. There’s also a fish dish, a pie, lasagne, curry and stir fry.

With these, you’ve a choice of three vegetable sides and three potato sides like mash, roast garlic, or chips. There’s also a small salad bar running from Monday to Friday with the choice of getting a hot joint sandwich or hot joint salad. Half portions are €11.50 and a full main course is €16.50.

Portobello Bar and Hotel

Expand Close The Portobello Pub and Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Portobello Pub and Hotel

The carvery runs Monday to Friday, from noon to 2.30pm, on the Richmond Street South hotel. They provide a different roast of the day each day, which is either beef, turkey or bacon. Plus, there are two alternatives like bolognese, fish or southern fried chicken.

All are priced at €12.50. They also provide half portions at €10 and bangers and mash at €10.

Eden House Gastrobar

Expand Close The carvery at Eden House Gastropub / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The carvery at Eden House Gastropub

A stone’s throw from Marlay Park, this beautifully restored Georgian Manor house was a Leinster finalist in Ireland's favourite Roast Competition 2022. Eden House Gastrobar in Rathfarnham offers prime roast beef, bronzed crown of turkey and honey glazed ham, served with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy.

There are also at least two specially selected chef’s dishes every day served either in the dining room, main bar, or the lush beer garden. Available from 12 noon seven days a week, prices range from €16.95 to €18.95 for a carvery main.

The Brock Inn

Expand Close Roast beef carvery at the Brock Inn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roast beef carvery at the Brock Inn

Close to Dublin Airport, the Brock Inn is run by a multi award-winning husband and wife team. They offer a variety of traditional roast dishes, including their famous signature slow cooked corned beef, roast beef, roast lamb, roast stuffed turkey and honey baked ham, roast supreme of chicken and ham, and a variety of homemade sauces.

They also offer pasta dishes, steaks, homemade burgers, fresh seafood dishes and daily meat and fish specials and a wide variety of homemade desserts. Prices for lunch average around €12.95, while dinner is €15.95.

The Old Spot D4

Expand Close The Old Spot is perfect for a Sunday treat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Old Spot is perfect for a Sunday treat

If you’re looking for a Sunday treat, this is one of only two Gastropubs in Dublin to be recommended by the Michelin “Eating out in Pubs” Guide annually since 2016. The Old Spot is a classic and timeless Gastropub offering delicious food, quality wines, select craft beers, bespoke cocktails, and great service in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Their carvery dinners include Ring’s Farm free range chicken, sausage with sage and onion stuffing for €26, and Pat McLoughlin’s dry aged roast sirloin of beef, buttermilk Yorkshire pudding for €28.

Halfway House

Expand Close The Halfway House carvery has been running since 1989 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Halfway House carvery has been running since 1989

The Halfway House Carvery opened in 1989 and they serve daily, Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 7pm, and until 8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The menu includes roast beef, roast bacon, roast turkey. There’s also a chicken choice, fish option and a vegetarian dish like a curry or stir fry. They have a dish that changes daily like lamb shank, beef & Guinness pie, or lasagne.

A full carvery dinner in the Ashtown pub and restaurant starts from €14.95 and a half portion is from €10.95.