Series of free family fun days taking place in Dublin every Sunday

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, and Dublin Town CEO Richard Guiney at the launch of Summer in Dublin

Brothers Kyle, Rian and Dan Gibney at the launch of Summer in Dublin, a series of family fun days taking place every Sunday from July 23 to August 13

A series of free family fun days will take place in Dublin this summer in a bid to entice families into the city.

The free outdoor events, with music, board games and face painting, will run every Sunday for four weeks starting this weekend.

The events are being organised by Dublin Town in partnership with Dublin City Council and will take place at various city centre locations.

The first event will take place this Sunday, July 23, running from 1pm-5pm on Suffolk Street. This will be followed by North Earl Street on July 30; Capel Street on August 6; and South King Street on August 13.

Each Sunday, families and residents can enjoy giant board games, oversized deck chairs, costumed characters, face-painting, arts and crafts and local business stalls.

Music will be provided through live outdoor broadcasts and there will be a free outdoor movie screening on Capel Street on August 6 at 2pm, with the choice of film decided by public vote.

Valesca Frey and Inga Pearse at the launch of Summer in Dublin on Suffolk Street

The events will take place with the co-operation and input of local businesses.

The children’s charity, the Little Blue Heroes Foundation, is partnering with the events to support families of children with serious illnesses, while empowering them through positive community engagement.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste said: “There is so much to do in Dublin city centre for the whole family.

“I welcome Dubliners and visitors alike for some free summer fun on a Sunday afternoon.”

According to Richard Guiney, Chief Executive of Dublin Town, the city centre is a “wonderful place to spend a weekend afternoon”.

“Summer in Dublin has been organised to encourage families to experience all that is good about the city at this time of year,” he said.