Secrets hidden on Dublin’s streets tell us about our past

Dublin is a city awash with ‘ghost signs’ offering tantalising clues to the past. But we’re generally too busy to notice the names of lost businesses carved in stone or mosaics left behind by our Victorian ancestors.

They’ve grown so familiar, we cease to wonder why a sign for a vanished shop, The Confectioners Hall, still stands above a Foot Locker outlet on O’Connell Street; why an Aston Quay convenience store retains an ornate shamrock motif sign for ‘McBirney & Co’; or why the statue of a sailor in a three-cornered hat gazes through a brass quadrant above the Baily pub on Duke Street.

This tiny sailor is left over from when a 19th Century optician traded in the building where Patrick Kavanagh, Brendan Behan and Flann O’Brien drank when it became a pub.

All Dublin streets retain clues to the past if you know where to look. Few historians possesses these qualities so abundantly as Donal Fallon, host of the popular Dublin history podcast, Three Castles Burning.

Put simply, you may think you know your Dublin, but Donal Fallon knows it better. Patrick Kavanagh wrote that “through a chink too wide there comes in no wonder”. Fallon follows this advice in a unique new book, which tells the history of Dublin through just twelve streets.

Some street names would be familiar to our ancestors. Others would not. The editor of The Nation (which called Ulysses an “unspeakable heap of printed filth”) or the Freeman’s Journal (which claimed that Joyce’s pen had “degraded into a muck-rake” with which he “drags his readers after him into the slime of foul sewers”), would be shocked to find a Dublin street named after him.

Not that many tourists actually find James Joyce Street, in the north inner city – formerly called Mabbot Street. Like other once notorious street names, such as Mecklenburgh Street, Mabbot Street was erased from maps after a famous 1925 raid on Monto – one of Europe’s most notorious red light districts. Forty-five prostitutes, 12 pimps and 50 customers were arrested.

It seems odd to commemorate our most famous author with a street renowned for vanished shebeens and brothels, but with Donal Fallon as our guide (and him generously praising local historian, Terry Fagan) we journey through the totality of that street’s past.

Fallon takes us back to the War of Independence, when Republicans quietly plotted in Phil Shanahan’s famous pub there, and British soldiers, en route to Monto, occasionally placed their revolvers on the counter, seeking a pound note in exchange.

Crossing the Liffey to Temple Bar, which as Fallon notes, is ranked by The Huffington Post as “amongst the world’s ten most disappointing tourist destinations”, he gives us a brilliant tour of the history of Eustace Street.

Today it is home to The Irish Film Institute, but in my youth it was home to more eclectic places like Dublin’s first openly gay centre, The Hirschfeld Centre, with its Flikkers Disco – the birthplace of electronic music in Dublin.

I regularly brought girlfriends there who loved its relaxed atmosphere. Everyone was welcomed, though I missed the nights when David Norris tried to stop Elton John and Freddie Mercury from entering because he didn’t recognise them and objected to their entourage carrying trays of champagne.

A Neanderthal felt sufficiently threatened by the presence of a gay club in Eustace Street to burn it down in 1987. But the arsonist obviously didn’t know the street’s history.

Eustace Street was always a cradle of radical ideas, whether among United Irishmen like Napper Tandy who debated the French Revolution in its famous Eagle Tavern, or Dublin’s tiny Quaker population who had their Friends Meeting House there.

The Quakers, so hugely influential in leading the campaign here to abolish slavery and vocally opposing issues like capital punishment, that Dublin wits labelled them ‘The Anti-Everythings’.

The Quakers invited Frederick Douglass to speak in Eustace Street about the reality of slavery. Two centuries later they were still there when CIE accidentally created a Bohemian quarter.

CIE purchased properties they intended to knock down. But by renting them out on short leases to artists and alternative cafés, they made Eustace Street a radical melting pot again.

That street feels different today. But so do all twelve streets chosen by Donal Fallon; be it Parnell Street East, suddenly awash with small ethnic restaurants, or South William Street, where the courtyard in the Powerscourt Centre was once a car park.

With his new book, you don’t even need to walk its streets. Sit back and savour them in the company of a gregarious guide.

Three Castles Burning: A History of Dublin in Twelve Streets, is out now, published by New Island Books