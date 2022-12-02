Santa’s rolling out in Dublin with his grotto on wheels

Santa's grotto on wheels can be great for children uncomfortable with crowds

A visit to Santa doesn’t have to include endless hours of queueing thanks to an initiative being rolled out, literally, on the streets of Dublin.

Santa’s Grotto on wheels started this year’s visits on the Late Late Toy Show night, and is perfect for children who feel uncomfortable in crowds.

The Santa Van, owned by Paul Saunders and David Mooney, goes to houses, creches and youth clubs so Santa can collect letters and give children a certificate for being on the nice list.

“We get a broad selection of customers. Our slogan is skip the queue and get Santa to come to you,” Paul said.

“There are times when children have autism and feel uncomfortable in crowds and it’s much easier to just have their guardian or parent in the van. They feel so much more comfortable and they’re not far from their own home.

“He certainly is the real Santa; he has a real beard. Sometimes kids go to see Santa and the stick-on beard sends out signals to them, but thankfully we don’t have that issue.”

Expand Close Queuing to see Santa at the grotto on wheels / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queuing to see Santa at the grotto on wheels

The Santa Van primarily travels around Dublin, Kildare, and Meath, but has even gone as far as Portlaoise and Dundalk to visit children who are excited for Christmas.

“It’s a Santa’s Grotto on wheels. Creches were popular last year, you see them come out with their letters and they hold onto them as if they’re the most important document in their lives,” Paul said.

“Santa takes his time and goes through them, he’ll sit down and read exactly what they’re asking for. He gives them a certificate to say they’re on the nice list.

“The children come out in awe, the parents love the idea of it too. We don’t rush anyone either.

“We do some work for charity too. We’re doing both the men’s and women’s refuge centre, they’re there with their children.

“We do free visits and last year, it was very rewarding, it’s great to visit children who don’t really have a lot and give back something,” he added.